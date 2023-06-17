Oklahoma City --
Metro Technology Centers recently hosted a group of more than 50 students for last week's 2023 Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp.
It was, MetroTech says, "four days of unique hands-on learning activities such as computer coding, wound bandaging, architectural design, frog dissection and 3D printing."
This Academy unfolded at the traditional STEM facility on Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus, 1901 Springlake Drive.
MetroTech STEM teachers and current students joined to lead five classes -- in categories such as “Medical Marvels,” “Engineering Expeditions,” “Robotics and Coding,” “Sketch and Design” and “Body Systems.”
MetroTech's press release on the event said the sessions "were designed to give the participants an example of STEAM fields and career pathways they can continue to explore in high school."
Tori Wolohon, Metro Tech Pre-Nursing Teacher, said in comments sent to The City Sentinel, “Our goal was to help them make a connection that might inspire them to study one of these subjects in the future.
Her class was described as giving "students an introduction to healthcare and taught them subjects like CPR basics, first-aid, how to check vital signs and infection control."
Pre-Engineering Teacher Jake Thomas guided “Engineering Expeditions” with an emphasis on "problem solving, intuition and predictability."
In those sessions students shot off bottle rockets (safely), studied construction and "aerospace fundamentals" -- and even made 3D printed key chains.
Middle School Students (fifth through seventh grade) learned "the basics of robotics" from Computer Science Teacher Tiffani Veal in a class that also included coding instruction.
Eighth and ninth grade students "explored coding by using graphing calculators and TI-Innovator Hubs and connecting them to a rover."
With STEM Academy Technical Assistant Lucinda Jones, students explored the "basics of architecture and design" in the sessions deemed "Sketch and Design". The MetroTech communications staff said, "By the end of the week, each student went home with their very own miniature 3D model home."
The first day of “Body Systems” (guided by Biomedical Sciences Teacher Chelsea Herndon-Hance) featured learning about the language of anatomy, "by making clay dolls and preforming 'surgery' on them.
Students followed instructors as they conveyed "microscope and cell basics, used more clay to create anatomically accurate hearts, and dissected frogs to learn about body systems."
Brian Leaver, STEM Academy Site Director Brian Leaver affirmed the camp provided "metro-area students with an introduction to STEAM sciences," and "also served as recruitment outreach."
Leaver said, “It’s important that students who are at this age start getting a better grasp of what they like and don’t like when it comes to areas of study.
“These are subjects we offer here at Metro Tech, and it’s important for us to let students in the Oklahoma City area know that they have us as an option once they are in high school and after graduation.”
The AT&T Foundation provided grand funding to the STEM Academy to make the camp possible.
The flow of practical hands-on programs at MetroTech continues next week. Students will come to Aviation Campus for the second session of ACE Camp in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration. .
Note: Ashley Strehl of the Metro Tech Centers in and around Oklahoma City provided the photographs used with this story.
