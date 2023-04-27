Oklahoma City – State Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, was joined by fellow legislators and other state officials to celebrate Micronesian Day at the Capitol Wednesday. Pederson said he enjoyed being part of this event to share Micronesian culture and history.
“It has been a few years since we have been able to host this event, and I was very glad we were able to celebrate this outstanding group of people again this year,” Pederson said.
“Per capita, Enid has the largest population of Micronesian people of any city in the United States, and they are an integral part of our community.”
Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling, House Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, Representatives Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, and John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, and other state officials – as well as former Sen. Patrick Anderson -- attended the event.
Pederson observed, “Representative Dobrinski receiving approval of Senate Bill 682 was another reason to celebrate today. This bill will help the Micronesian community obtain non-domiciled commercial driver licenses and learner permits.
"If signed into law by the governor, this will open the door to more job opportunities and will bring Oklahoma in line with federal regulations."
S.B. 682 easily passed in the Legislature, gaining unanimous support in the upper chamber. In the House, a comfortable (and bi-partisan) 79-9 approval was achieved, with 13 representatives excused (not voting).
Ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the United States of America, Gerald M. Zackios, was also in attendance. Pederson expressed his thanks to the ambassador, as well as the performers and organizations who gave everyone at the Capitol a taste of Micronesian culture.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report, working with a Senate staff press release and adding details about the bi-partisan legislative of S.B. 682.
