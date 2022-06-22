OKLAHOMA CITY – Over 50 metro-area middle school students with sky-high dreams paid a visit to Metro Technology Centers’ Aviation Career Campus (ACC) to attend the annual Aviation Career Exploration (ACE) Summer Camp.
Metro Tech, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Oklahoma Air National Guard (ANG) have partnered to host the two-week and two-session day camp for more than 15 years with the goal of exposing middle school students to the different pathways of a career in aviation.
From Monday to Thursday of last week, the students experienced numerous aviation education opportunities ranging from airplanes to helicopters to drones and even hot air balloons.
To kick off the exciting week for the future aviators, the students watched a hot air balloon demonstration, learned about Bernoulli’s Principle and watched a presentation on how weather affects aviation.
After lunch, presentations were given on parts of an airplane, civil air patrol, and how drones are used in aviation.
On Tuesday, the students traveled to the FAA and visited The Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, and The Civil Aerospace Medical Institute.
Then, they visited the FFA Academy and participated in Airbus and Boeing 737 flight simulators.
On Wednesday, the students toured Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) and the WRWA Fire Department before returning to Metro Techs’ ACC to tour the facility, taxi ride in an air craft and watch more presentations on financial planning and professional and life skills.
To end the week, U.S. Army, local Air-Evac and Border Patrol helicopters made a landing on the ACC and invited the students to take pictures in the helicopter and ask the helicopter professionals questions before traveling to Oklahoma’s ANG.
Then, after lunch on Friday, the students sat in on a NASA presentation and then traveled to iFly’s indoor skydiving center before the end-of-week graduation ceremony.
Metro Tech’s ACC Professionals, Kimberly Harris, Administrative Specialist, and Michael Branch, Director of ACC, helped to plan the camp with grant funding to provide not only a unique and fun experience for the students to enjoy during their summer break, but also a valuable educational opportunity.
“This camp gives students an expanded view of aviation,” Branch said. “When most kids think of aviation they just think of piolets or flight attendants, but some of the most important people in aviation are the mechanics, those in the control tower and etc. This really just opens their eyes to the various aspects of aviation, and I think this gets them excited about pursuing a career in aviation.”
About Metro Technology Centers: One of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses offering short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. www.metrotech.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.