Candidate filing for the Metro Technology Centers Board of Education District Six seat will be held between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, December 5, through Wednesday, December 7, at the Oklahoma County Election Board, 4201 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105. The seat will be elected to a four-year term 2023-2027.
District Six covers areas of Southwest Oklahoma City Public Schools. U.S. Grant High School lies within the boundaries.
To qualify, candidates must have resided in the district and been a registered voter within the boundaries of the Board Office for six months preceding the first day of the filing period.
Candidates must also affirm that upon being elected as a member of the Board of Education, they will complete at least twelve hours of professional development (six hours for incumbents) within 15 months of election.
For more information, contact the Oklahoma County Election Board at 405-713-1515.
About Metro Technology Centers: One of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses offering short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. www.metrotech.edu
