Oklahoma City -– Metro Technology Centers now offers Virtual Instructor-Led (VILT) training programs for work-from-home and on-the-go professionals. The advanced platform provides learners with immersive and interactive learning experiences, regardless of their geographical location.
With over 300 subjects to choose from, these online courses offer a variety of opportunities to earn certifications in subjects like Computer Applications, Coding Languages, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Networking, and CompTIA, Information Technology.
The platform can also provide training on organizational and leadership development topics like "Navigating Difficult Conversations," "Negotiation Skills" and "Problem Solving and Decision Making."
Participants choose the date they wish to begin training and once enrolled, are matched with a live instructor and subject matter expert. Training material and course access is available for up to 12 months upon completion of the course. Additionally, the VILT accepts payments from the participant's employer.
"Metro Tech believes education should be accessible and adaptable, empowering learners to thrive in a rapidly changing world," Sharron Glover, Workforce Development Coordinator said.
"Our Virtual Instructor-Led Training programs embody this vision by offering a dynamic and personalized learning journey that opens doors to knowledge and opportunity at the learner’s convenience."
To view the full list of VILT programs, learn more information and enroll, visit: https://www.metrotech.edu/VILT
Notes: As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers World Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. According to the system’s promotional materials, “Metro Tech is part of the Oklahoma CareerTech system, which offers programs and services in 29 technology center districts and operates on 59 campuses across the state. CareerTech plays a vital role in developing a world-class workforce for Oklahoma employers and prepares Oklahomans to succeed in the workplace, in education and in life.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with material provided by Ashley Strehl of the MetroTech staff.
