Oklahoma City -- Eight Metro Technology Center students were recently selected as recipients of the Oklahoma CareerTech Foundation’s Otha Grimes scholarships. A total of $2,850 was distributed amongst the students and ranged from $250 to $500 per student.
Awarded twice a year to an adult student enrolled in a program of Oklahoma CareerTech, the scholarships are used for tuition expenses and then released to the students once their balances are paid for the semester.
Scholarship recipients are:
Kyle Rush – Aviation Maintenance, Berenice Quinonez – Surgical Technology, Esmeralda Fernandez – Medical Assisting, Christopher Hamby – Welding, Veronicah Gathoni – Practical Nursing, Adriana Mancinas – Legal Office Services, Bryan Ontiveros – Collision Repair Technology, and Katherine Mckeighan – Radiologic Technology.
Legal Office Services Student Adriana Mancinas says the money will help her continue her education to pursue a career as a lawyer.
“This program has helped me discover my passion for law and ethics,” Mancinas said.
“My time here has been a great opportunity for me to get a glimpse into what a career as a lawyer could look like.”
In total, The Oklahoma CareerTech Foundation awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships to 263 post-secondary students in Oklahoma.
The scholarships are awarded in honor of CareerTech Hall of Fame Inductee, Otha Grimes, who owned Ogeechee Farms in Fairland and was considered a pioneer in the performance testing movement that has become the standard management practice for beef cattle producers.
Notes: As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers World Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, adapting it from a press release transmitted by Ashley Strehl, the media coordinator for the Metro Technology Centers.
