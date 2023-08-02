Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma Academic CareerTech Education (OkACTE) Summit Conference brings together over 4,000 professionals annually for development opportunities and recognition to those who have contributed to CareerTech education across Oklahoma.
At the 2023 conference in Tulsa, Metro Technology Centers’ district officials received top honors and the organization was also recognized as a Gold Star District for the 22nd year.
Jeremy Cowley, Senior Director of Student Affairs and Workforce Development, received the OkACTE Arch Alexander Award. As one of the highest CareerTech honors awarded annually, the Arch Alexander Award recognizes an educator who has made significant contributions in the area of program development for CareerTech education in the State of Oklahoma.
“I am beyond humbled and blessed to have been chosen for this year’s Arch Alexander Award,” Cowley said.
“I couldn’t have received this honor without the support from my District, community, and family. I truly stand on the shoulders of giants.”
Other award recipients included Alwyn “Jay” Decoteau, Director of Personnel, who received the Outstanding New Professional Award. Graphic Design Teacher Deirdra Roberts and Pre-Nursing Teacher Tori Wolohon were also honored as Teacher of the Year Award recipients for their divisions.
As an OkACTE Gold Star District, Metro Technology Centers has met rigid and demanding criteria demonstrating a high level of excellence. The Gold Star Program provides recognition to districts with exemplary programs designed to meet a broad spectrum of community needs.
"These honors are a testament to the dedication and passion of our District, faculty and staff,” Superintendent Aaron Collins said.
“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing top-notch quality career education that empowers our students to thrive in the ever-evolving workforce. It's a proud moment for us all as we continue to shape futures and drive innovation through education."
Notes: As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Technology Centers operate four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers World Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with material provided by MetroTech's Ashley Strehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.