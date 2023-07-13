OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Technology Centers has recently made changes to several members of its leadership team, effective July 1.
Administration: David Martin, former Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, has been promoted to the role of Deputy Superintendent.
“Metro Tech has a shared sense of community and camaraderie that makes our workplace unique,” Martin said.
“Together, we have created an environment that fosters consideration, innovation and success for our students. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the chance to contribute to the continued growth of our organization.”
Superintendent Aaron Collins said the decision to appoint Martin to his new role comes from his experience and rapport that he’s fostered with the District and community.
“You don’t see too many people with 25 years of service at any organization these days,” Collins said. “Mr. Martin’s commitment, hard work, and loyalty have been instrumental in helping Metro Tech achieve our goals and build the successful Career Technology Center we are today.”
Additional Leadership Promotions and New Hires:
In finance, former Interim Director of Finance Ronald Grant has been appointed to Senior Director of Finance and former Payroll Coordinator Cari Wilburn has been promoted to Director of Finance.
Alwyn “Jay” Decoteau, former Workforce Development Coordinator, has been promoted to the Human Resource Department’s Director of Personnel.
David Hall, a former Flight Chief of Bioenvironmental Engineering at Tinker Air Force Base, has been hired for the position of Director, Environmental Safety and Regulatory Affairs.
Mylissa Hall, former Director of Project HOPE at Francis Tuttle, has been hired as Metro Tech’s Health Careers Center Site Director.
Working with Hall is former Workforce Development Coordinator Jason Lankford, who has been promoted to Assistant Site Director of the Metro Tech Health Careers Center and Business and Technology Centers.
Former STEM Academy Teacher Ty Goldsmith has been promoted to Assistant Site Director of the Aviation Campus and Evening Programs. Joel Rogers has taken on the role of Assistant Site Director at the South Bryant Campus.
Last, former Teacher of Pre-Engineering Jake Thomas has been promoted to the role of Assistant Site Director of the STEM Academy and Extension Programs.
Notes: As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers World Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with material transmitted by Ashley Strehl, who works from the MetroTech downtown office in Oklahoma City.
