Oklahoma City -- U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin visited municipal officials in the state’s capital city and in other jurisdictions recently, expressing a desire to learn "How can we partner and make sure we are on the same page."
A Facebook post five days ago, which featured video taken in Oklahoma City on August 3, included his interactions with local TV reporters, three camera operators, and The City Sentinel. Mullin summarized his discussions with Mayor David Holt, among others.
(https://www.facebook.com/SenMullin/videos/338518908527704 )
In the video posted at the above address, Mullin said:
“With the city here, there’s a lot of infrastructure needs. With the city growing, and great. Great for Oklahoma. We're traveling the whole state right now, meeting with really a lot of the towns and cities. What type of partnership we can have -- local municipalities, private and federal partnerships -- How can we partner and make sure we are on the same page. Talking about bridge, talking about commuter rail.
“We even talked about the need for a possible new arena for the Thunder to play in. It's important for me to know that because we need to be all in the same boat, rowing in the same direction, if we're going to continue to make Oklahoma a top ten state.”
The City Sentinel was one of the news organizations present at Mullin’s encounter with the press after his meeting with Mayor Holt.
During his engagement with the press, this reporter noted to Mullin that the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma (C&As) -- if promised lands are returned to their jurisdiction -- have offered a long-term lease for the Agricultural Research Station (ARS) to remain at historic Fort Reno.
I asked Sen. Mullin if would support El Reno’s efforts to forge an agreement with the C&A’s.
Oklahoma’s junior senator indicated he had not yet studied the presentation C&A Governor Reggie Wassana made to the El Reno Now group.
Ray Dyer, publisher of the El Reno Tribune newspaper, has reported on the aspirations of the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma for most of his life.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/patience-and-presidents-still-the-cheyenne-arapaho-tribes-of-oklahoma-hope-for-the-land/article_eaee3e88-3945-11ee-9e12-ebd60e1c1219.html )
Dyer recently described C&A Governor Reggie Wassana's address to El Reno Now, a community group, a few days before this newspaper's encounter with Mullin at the Municipal Building in downtown Oklahoma City.
Dyer noted that Gov. Wassana said the C&As are working with Elk City and Clinton on new economic development projects.
“The C&A have six casinos, two hotels, a couple of travel plaza properties and farm and ranch operations that include more than 1,000 head of buffalo and 450 head of cattle. A ranch of more than 7,000 acres was purchased near Hammon in western Oklahoma,” Dyer wrote.
Dyer’s earlier report, provided to The City Sentinel, concluded with these highlights from the El Reno Now engagement:
“Wassana showed slides of potential developments at Fort Reno. He said the Tribes' ability to market the Fort could help boost tourism for the area. The possible uses range from history tourism, recreation, manufacturing, agriculture uses and education.
“Wassana said he has discussed the return of Fort Reno with Mayor Steve Jensen and former Mayor Matt White and what it could mean for the community of El Reno.
“’This would not only be good for the Cheyenne and Arapaho people, this would be good for the whole area,’ Wassana said.
“A grinning Wassana said the C&A would be reaching out to Buc-ee's, the Texas-based operation that operates mega travel stores. Social media rumors have been floating around for several years that Buc-ee's was planning an El Reno store.
“’Probably not going to happen, but we will be reaching out to them, you never know,’ Wassana said.
“Mayor Steve Jensen, also with a grin, told Wassana El Reno wanted a piece of the sales tax if the C&A land a Buc-ee's.
“’Sure, we can do that,’ Wassana said, again with a grin.
“I"m gonna hold you to that,’ Jensen said, as the two shook hands.”
