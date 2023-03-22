Not long ago, the U.S. was the largest energy producer in the world and gas was affordable.
That all changed on President Joe Biden’s first day in office when he began his assault on American energy. He halted energy projects, shut down pipeline construction, and took every step to discourage the production of domestic energy. Sadly, it’s the American people who have been paying the price.
Gas prices reached a historic high of over $5 last summer, and the current average remains 44% higher than before Biden took office. Additionally, American households were expected to pay the highest energy costs in 15 years over the winter.
When energy prices skyrocket, the consequences trickle down throughout our entire economy, contributing to record-high inflation we see in grocery stores. Americans shouldn’t have to choose between driving to work and putting food on the table.
Luckily, my House Republican colleagues and I introduced House Resolution 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, which would unleash American energy, reform broken permitting processes, and reduce prices for families.
Specifically, H.R. 1 would roll back anti-energy policies put forward by the Biden Administration. It would repeal the $6 billion natural gas tax and harmful royalties and fees imposed on energy production.
It also prohibits Biden from banning hydraulic fracturing, requires the Department of the Interior to resume lease sales on federal lands and waters, and much more. These policies would finally unleash America’s untapped potential.
The Lower Energy Costs Act also includes one of my pieces of legislation, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mineral Spacing Act. This bill would streamline and improve the permitting process for energy development and remove burdensome regulations.
Oklahoma is one of the largest energy producers in the country, providing thousands of jobs in our community and throughout the nation. House Republicans are fulfilling our promises in the Commitment to America by passing legislation to restore energy independence.
I remain committed to cutting bureaucratic red tape, which will allow Oklahoma energy producers to do what we do best, power our nation, and my legislation is just one of the provisions within H.R. 1 that will do so.
Note: A Republican, Stephanie Bice is in her second term representing central Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives. Her weekly column appears regularly at city-sentinel.com, and in the pages of The City Sentinel print edition.
