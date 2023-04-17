Loves Travel Stops recently launched its Strategic Remodel Initiative investing more than $1 billion in updating 200 locations over the next five years.
On average, Love’s will invest between $2 million and $7 million per location.
Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for Love’s, said, “Being strategic with how we update existing locations – and keeping them open during the process – strengthens Love’s commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly.”
When completed each location will have a more modern look and open concept. Locations will be equipped with open-kitchen concepts, multiple restaurant options and updated Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations. Dog parks will be added to locations without existing ones, where space allows.
While the company has always invested in its locations, the Strategic Remodel Initiative identifies which locations will be updated based on foot traffic,sales and store age. Locations being completed soon as a part of the initiative include El Paso, Texas, and Columbia, Tennessee.
As part of the Strategic Remodel Initiative, Love’s will also update three locations this year via teardown and reconstruction. The locations will be closed during the process and be reopened with an expanded footprint and new look and feel. Love’s locations in Oklahoma City and Gary, Indiana, reopened in February after complete rebuilds.
In addition to Love’s Strategic Remodel Initiative, the company plans to open 25 new locations in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.