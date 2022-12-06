Local project management consulting company grows with three new hires
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
A state, federal and Tribal project management consulting firm based in Oklahoma City recently added three experts to its team to help further its mission of leading natural and cultural resource protection and development by providing superior customer service, intuitive project planning and streamlined regulatory compliance.
The new hires at Reagan Smith, Inc. -- for nearly two decades a deft “player” in management consulting for the state – build on a record of blending bright “young guns” with experienced professionals in the new era of economic growth and opportunity for the energy industry in Oklahoma.
Reagan Smith announced this week that Amanda Hole is serving as a land administration assistant, Caleb Calhoun as a wildlife and permitting specialist and Christy Moore as a reporting specialist.
“A growing company is a succeeding company, and we’re fortunate to be in a place where we can continue to enhance each of our departments with individuals such as Amanda, Caleb and Christy,” Reagan Smith CEO Monica Smith Griffin said.
“Additionally, by hiring such valuable assets to our staff, we expand our capabilities as a company and the expertise we provide to clients.”
The Trio of newly-announced hires have Oklahoma roots
Amanda Hole graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a B.S. in accounting. She previously worked as an auditor for a car-renting company and upon graduating, a local CPA accounting firm. She is also currently working to pass the CPA exam next year.
As Land Administration Assistant, Hole works with developers and builders to create plans, obtain entitlements and zoning and execute the development of properties. This includes working with city, county, state and federal officials regarding land use, entitlement and zoning issues.
Caleb Calhoun earned his B.S. in Agriculture in Natural Resource Ecology and Management with a focus on Wildlife from Oklahoma State University. Growing up hunting and fishing led to Calhoun's passion for working in a career field that allowed him to work directly with wilderness and nature.
As Permitting and Wildlife Specialist, Calhoun uses his experience to perform and report on land, threatened and endangered species, migratory bird and archaeology surveys, in addition to performing wetland delineations and habitat assessments.
Christy Moore gained experience in accounting and reviewing mineral deeds and oil and gas leases in her previous roles as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper for a small real estate holding company. Her role with Reagan Smith is to assist with reviewing and proofreading federal and state production and royalty reports with the Office of Natural Resources Revenue.
As Reporting Specialist, Moore serves to review and file federal and state production and royalty reports, tax reports and related documents.
"Our mission statement about providing superior customer service, intuitive project planning and streamlined regulatory compliance is what we live by every day," Reagan Smith Vice President of Land and Regulatory Compliance Jennifer Krieg said.
"We are very excited to welcome this group and we are confident they will bring a tighter focus on the quality of customer relations to the team.”
“I look forward to watching Amanda, Caleb and Christy excel in each of their positions, as we know each of them will do phenomenal work not only for our team, but for our clients as well,” Reagan Smith Vice President of Environmental Compliance and Engineering Scott St. John said.
Note: Reagan Smith, Inc. (https://www.reagansmith.com/) was established in 2005, in response to the emerging need for full-service state, federal and Tribal project management consultants. From the start, a press release from the first said, "Reagan Smith provide all the disciplines you need for project success seamlessly integrated into one powerful team working toward your goals. We believe every project is unique and needs tailored management. We work with you as a partner to streamline your project while protecting environmental, wildlife and cultural resources. Your goals are our goals!"
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Southern Oklahoma teen Morgan Flynn to be honored in Rose Parade
- A Positive Mindset as the Year Winds Down: Reflections
- Oklahoma Broadband office makes this "Urgent Request: Check Your Internet Service Now"
- Candidate Filing Period Now Open for District 6 Oklahoma City Public Schools Board Seat
- Local project management consulting company grows with three new hires
- OKC Memorial Marathon announces new Senior Marathon event
- Dolese Bros. Co. donation to Reagan (Oklahoma) Volunteers, and benefits to all 11 Johnston County rural fire departments
- The Right of Conscience -- and the loss of Free Speech in the public square
Most Popular
Articles
- Then, and Now: Seasons of Hope for the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma
- If you really wanted to destroy the US, then...
- Zionist Organization of America honors former President Trump
- Oklahoma City’s Ellison Hotel and manager Matt Cowden honored
- OK Humane launches 2022 Yule Log Video featuring rescue dogs and cats at Ponyboy event
- Newly-elected U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen’s Clarity on ‘McGirt’ and ‘independence from tribal governments’
- Russian language immersion camp returns to OCU
- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will address winter meeting for Western Governor's Association
- Hunter’s Laptop and the Twitter revelations: Those who owe The New York Post an apology should get in line and get started. Right now. But will they?
- Oklahoma Chamber Symphony to present three free holiday community concerts
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.