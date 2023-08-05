ota

I just wanted to point out, the Toll Authority, is crying about raising everyone's rates to cover the missed $10.8 million but they are still raking in more than $215 Million a year, (estimated purely from the number in your post) and now they have even raised the rates already, and doubled the plate pay system, while at the same time reducing toll operators. Most of these toll roads were already paid off years ago & they continue with the "Highway Robbery" more than ever before. And if they raise it to "cover missed tolls" does anyone really think, once the tag toll missed issue is finally resolved, that they will dial back any previous increases? NOT LIKELY. Oh & the pike authority as of this year now has control if you can even renew your tag or not, IF they say you owe them monies. I personally have seen them get paid monies & still say you owe, and double charge when you go through the operator toll & have a pike pass on the vehicle & get double tagged. They still do not rectify those issues either, & extort you before you renew tag causing more fees from past due expired tags due to their negligence

