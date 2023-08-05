I just wanted to point out, the Toll Authority, is crying about raising everyone's rates to cover the missed $10.8 million but they are still raking in more than $215 Million a year, (estimated purely from the number in your post) and now they have even raised the rates already, and doubled the plate pay system, while at the same time reducing toll operators. Most of these toll roads were already paid off years ago & they continue with the "Highway Robbery" more than ever before. And if they raise it to "cover missed tolls" does anyone really think, once the tag toll missed issue is finally resolved, that they will dial back any previous increases? NOT LIKELY. Oh & the pike authority as of this year now has control if you can even renew your tag or not, IF they say you owe them monies. I personally have seen them get paid monies & still say you owe, and double charge when you go through the operator toll & have a pike pass on the vehicle & get double tagged. They still do not rectify those issues either, & extort you before you renew tag causing more fees from past due expired tags due to their negligence
Latest News
- U.S. Supreme Court Brett Kavanagh says 'nothing' in Tenth Circuit decision prohibits Tulsa from enforcing municipal laws. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt agrees
- Oklahoma and Gov. Stitt protect ‘women’s equality, privacy, respect, safety, and opportunities’
- Oklahoma State Representative Sherrie Conley comments on Tulsa Race Massacre
- Cherokee Tribe claims jurisdiction in state-run election
- Letter to the Editor
- AAA Oklahoma Reports -- Increases at the Pump Slow and Relief Could Be on the Way
- As E-Cigarette use Grows, More Research Needed
- Edmond officials warn of solar scam
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Stitt is telling my daughter and the millions of other Oklahoma women and girls that he has their back
- Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals grants Oklahoma 'stay' in EPA disapproval of 'Good Neighbor' Plan
- Oklahomans Congressman Josh Brecheen, Senator James Lankford Demand Answers After Planned Parenthood Receives $20 Million in COVID Relief
- U.S. Senate gives strong approval for NDAA spending. Markwayne Mullin details reasons for his vote
- Julie Venables cancer health update
- Top Ten State? New Forbes analysis puts Oklahoma and Tulsa among the top locations for young professionals
- Oklahoma City Government announces arrest in animal cruel case
- U.S. Representatives Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Eric Burlison of Missouri Introduce 'America Works' Welfare Reform Package
- A brief look at the ‘Little Red Classrooms’ report
- Oklahoma U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen defends Trump, assails Biden, meets with constituents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.