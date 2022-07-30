Do we cast away the coin because one side is offensive? I think we strive to recognize both sides and we acknowledge that maybe we (you and I) are not perfect either.
To me, Thomas Jefferson and Martin Luther King made extremely important lasting contributions to our country and our history. Do we deny that? Label them insignificant because they committed egregiously bad acts in addition to their contributions? And if the answer is yes, we tear them down for their bad acts; then is that statement only applied to one color or to those not aligned with “our group”?
It appears to me that the Jesus we like to talk about on Sunday and pray loudly to in public gatherings spent most of his time and teachings to rail against the self-righteous, the public prayer, the accusatory judging of others. What is your interpretation of Matthew, Chapter 6, verses 5 & 6, and Chapter 7, verse 5?
Jesus spent his time among the sinners rather than the self-righteous, judgmental Pharisees. Let us accept the great important contributions made by fallible men and women of all colors and religions. Let us not hide or deny their egregious wrong acts “because they are one of ours.” Let us acknowledge both sides of the coin.
Perhaps you are far better than I, and I hope that you are, for I would hate to be judged by my worst acts.
Let us embrace the great contributions of fallible men and women and try to accept their wrong doings as we, every day, ask others to do regarding ourselves.
Could we do just 1% better today than yesterday? Could we be 1%, only 1%, kinder and nicer? Could we exercise just 1% more today than yesterday? Could we improve our consideration, our thoughtfulness, our organization, just 1% today? I wonder what we might feel like, look like, be like, if we did that every day for one month?
Note: Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. He teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, honored by the National Association of Home Builders Association as the 2019 CAPS Instructor of the Year. An ICC-certified Accessibility Plans/Examiner, providing ADA compliance inspections, Jack received the Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns “Clearing the Path” award. Jack serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers, a nonprofit providing adult day care, and is a 40-year member of Rotary. He is the 2024-25 Rotary District 5750 Governor Designee . Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December 1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam.
Attachments area
Let’s Look at Both Sides of the Coin: Thomas Jefferson and Martin Luther King and Various “Woke” Discussions
- By Jack L. Werner A to Z Inspection
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- DHS Announces Timeline, Process to End Disability Waiting List
- A hatred for Justice: Cancel Culture feeds societal decay – Commentary on the News
- How to Create Processes in Your Business -- Hot News, Part I
- Let’s Look at Both Sides of the Coin: Thomas Jefferson and Martin Luther King and Various “Woke” Discussions
- TONIGHT At Millwood High School, it's Hoops 4 Heroes!
- Rose State College offers Free entry-level water and wastewater classes
- Freedom Fiesta celebrates 64th Anniversary of Oklahoma City’s Sit In
- Setting Them Up for Success - Metro Technology Centers Host Freedom School Oklahoma City 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Kevin Hern of Tulsa votes against 'partisan' funding measure in U.S. House
- Graphic Books spark online conflagration over Tulsa Public School Library holdings
- Not Her First Rodeo: Seeking a second term, conservative Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota blasts ‘fake media,’ explains the right to bear arms, and blasts national Democrats
- Broken Arrow Woman Sent to Prison for Fraud
- Long-time FOP leader seeks House District 36 seat in runoff
- For Markwayne Mullin
- Oklahoma sues Biden Administration for threat to withhold school nutrition assistance from programs that don’t adhere to ‘gender identity’ policy
- Setting Them Up for Success - Metro Technology Centers Host Freedom School Oklahoma City 2022
- Freedom Fiesta celebrates 64th Anniversary of Oklahoma City’s Sit In
- Carol Hefner is ‘zooming’ to Reno as keynote speaker for the National Association of Commissioners on Women – and taking care of business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.