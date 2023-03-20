A recently-released study -- carried out analyzing five-year census data – found that although they are right next door to each other, citizens two northern American states have made varied (by several hours a year) in their choices concerning work.
Montanans are working the hardest (compared to 5 years ago); Wyomingites least. The information comes from a recent study of five-year census data (from 2017) by Mixbook, described as "a #1 rated design platform for creating one-of-a-kind stories through photo books."
The data revealed that Oklahomans have decreased their working hours by 5.2 hours per year (from 39.4 hours per week to 39.3 hours). When compared nationally, Americans are working 3.5 hours less per year.
In fact, Oklahomans came in Thirtieth position nationally in terms of the difference in hours worked over 5 years (first position being the hardest working).
The findings are featured in a promotional message sent via social media to news organizations, varied websites and influencers across the United States.
When broken down by states, Mixbook found that Montanans have been hitting the grindstone harder than anyone else, with a 31.2-hour increase in annual work hours.
Meanwhile, over in Wyoming and on the island state of Hawaii, they've been doing the exact opposite.
According to the release from Mixbook, sent to The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City, “Laid-back Wyomingites and Hawaii residents have been kicking back, spending more time on personal interests and hobbies, and reducing their work hours by a significant 41.6 hours per year.”
Editor's note See the Mixbook Information graphics accompanying this story for the summary of the top 10 states with increased versus decreased work hours over the past five years.
When it comes to vacation time, Americans have far less vacation allowance than other countries (10 days, compared to a world average of 20) -- and they want more.
A separate survey by Mixbook of 1,150 employees found that if they were given more vacation days to bring them up on par with the world average, half think they should be entitled to back pay for the 10 day shortfall.
This would amount to approximately $5,775 over the past calendar year for the average employee.
According to experts, maintaining a balance between work and leisure activities can help reduce stress levels and prevent burnout.
“Taking time to be creative, engage in hobbies or leisure activities outside of work can help us recharge and reset, and allow us to return to work with renewed energy and focus,” says Kim Colucci, Culture and Growth Director at Mixbook.
So, the question arose: How can we [employers as a group] help employees achieve a positive work-life balance and make time for hobbies and leisure activities?
“In order to enable employees to achieve a positive work-life balance, employers must be flexible. Flexibility can be found in where and when employees work, how decisions are made, and more,” continued Colucci.
“At Mixbook, we encourage our team members to prioritize their time in a way that enables them to show up as their best selves. This means giving folks the flexibility to, for example, choose to schedule a creative or leisurely activity during the workday.”
A Work/Life Balance: Summary of Mixbook’s Findings
Mixbook’s survey also uncovered interesting findings among those surveyed when it comes to achieving an optimum work/life balance:
* 62% think workers should be guaranteed a company retreat or trip each year.
* Two in three say employers should be forced to ensure employees take state holidays off work (most of which are currently normal working days).
* 80% say employers should allow 1 or 2 paid days off for employees getting married without taking up vacation allowance.
* Finally, 67% of managers believe a duvet day would help worker’s productivity (a day off from work that an employee can take without prior notice, typically for the purpose of resting, recharging, and focusing on their mental and emotional well-being). (Editor’s Note: A Duvet day is defined as an allowance for employees to take a day off without notice, and without giving a reason for the time away from work.)
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, adapting it from a press release received from Avery Howard of apricot content, a human resources firm based in Portland, Oregon.
