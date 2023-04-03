featured breaking
Lankford, Lummis and Colleagues seek clarity, transparency for western landowners, pressing to overturn Biden Administation rule on Endangered Species Act
U.S. Senator James Lankford. R-Oklahoma, with Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, led 17 GOP colleagues in introducing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to retain the regulatory definition of habitat within the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
By defining habitat, this CRA will provide clarity and transparency to landowners and businesses in Wyoming and throughout the west.
Republican Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Dan Sullivan of Arkansas, Pete Ricketts of Nevada, Katie Britt of Alabama, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Jim Risch of Idaho, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, John Boozman of Arkansas, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Steve Daines of Montana, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Mike Crapo of Idaho and Ted Cruz of Texas cosponsored the CRA.
“Oklahomans are more than willing to do their part to protect species on the endangered species list, but more and more often the rules and regulations for the Endangered Species Act are not rational,” said Lankford.
“The Critical Habitat rule gives the Biden Administration free rein to interpret any geographic area across the country — not just the one a listed species currently occupies — as a ‘critical habitat’ in need of federal protection under the ESA. This radical environmentalist proposal potentially impacts landowners, a variety of industries crucial to Oklahoma, jobs, and existing wildlife recovery efforts nationwide.
“Oklahomans are tired of the federal government picking animals and plants over people, especially when the ESA only has about a two percent success rate of species recovery since the 1970s. I want to protect our plants and wildlife, but I stand firmly against this rule.”
“There is an important distinction between ‘habitat’ and ‘critical habitat’ for an endangered species,” said Lummis.
“By scrapping the definition of habitat within the ESA, the Biden administration is causing chaos and confusion among private property owners throughout Wyoming and the west. Two-thirds of all endangered species are located on private lands, so private property owners need to be partners in species recover, not the enemy.
“This CRA will ensure that Wyoming landowners are not unfairly targeted by the administration and that habitat designations are based on science, not on politics.”
“The Biden administration is once again burdening Wyoming farmers, ranchers and landowners with regulations that hurt our agriculture producers and reduce land value,” said Barrasso.
“I’m proud to join Sen. Lummis’ effort to reinstate the Trump administration’s rule to clearly define habitats under the Endangered Species Act.”
“By finalizing a new critical habitat designation, the Biden administration is once again increasing costs, creating more red tape, and ultimately making it more difficult to build here in America. We should be making it easier to achieve our conservation goals through clear definitions, but the Biden designation would only drive more uncertainty for landowners across our country. I appreciate Senator Lummis for her leadership in challenging this new rule, and will continue to support commonsense checks on this administration’s misguided policies,” Capito said.
“The Biden administration has cast a net so broad that nearly anywhere could qualify as a critical habitat. This misguided definition will have far reaching effects on Idaho’s farming, ranching, land management, and mining projects, and it will delay numerous projects vital to our rural communities. This resolution of disapproval provides the Senate with an opportunity to return some much needed common sense to critical habitat designation,” said Risch.
“Providing an exact definition for ‘habitat’ is necessary for transparency and clarity as stakeholders make decisions regarding wildlife and proper management practices,” said Crapo.
“The Biden Administration’s rollback of the definition of ‘habitat’ is unnecessary and only adds confusion when dealing with important wildlife issues.”
“Once again, President Biden has attempted to take a common-sense law intended to protect endangered species and use it to expand the power of executive bureaucrats to intrude on the lives of North Carolina’s builders and job creators. I’m proud to join Senator Lummis’s CRA to stop this latest power grab,” said Budd.
“This CRA is about pushing back on the overreaching Biden rule that doesn’t respect private property rights and would lead to uncertainty for landowners when it comes to whether their property may be designated as critical habitat,” said Hoeven.
“We can all agree that safeguarding our environment and ensuring wildlife habitat is protected for future generations is important. There are commonsense measures we can take to support conservation without trampling on the rights of landowners. I’m pleased to support this effort to block this overreaching regulation,” said Boozman.
“Farmers and ranchers must be left to manage their land how they see fit,” Marshall said.
“As the original conservationists, who have worked for centuries to leave the world better than they found it and maintain our land for the enjoyment of their kids and grandkids, we cannot let overreaching and fluctuating habitat definitions undermine the great work our producers are doing. This Administration’s regulatory overhaul of the ESA undermines our landowners and leaves them with a lot of uncertainty. That is why I am fully supporting this CRA that rolls back burdensome limitations on land use and costly mitigation requirements.
“Montanans know best how to manage wildlife in a way that is safe for the animals and for our communities. Biden’s rescission of the clear Trump-era definition of ‘habitat’ opens the door to bureaucratic overreach and frivolous litigation that threatens commonsense practices—we must return to the transparent definition and hand legal certainty back to Montanans,” said Daines.
U.S. Representative Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, introduced a companion CRA in the U.S. House of Representatives alongside GOP Reps. Rob Wittman of Virginia, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Doug Lamborn of Colorado, David Valadao of California and Ryan Zinke of Montana.
Representative Bentz explained: “The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is being misused, abused, and misapplied, and it is time to get to work on fixing this. If the ESA is to work properly, without bankrupting all businesses and the USA, federal agencies must follow the science and narrowly target their efforts in ways best suited for the species, while not destroying communities. The Biden Administration, when it rescinded the Trump Critical Habitat Rule, gave Washington bureaucrats the green light to designate critical habitat where the species in question had not been seen in decades.
“This action by the Biden Administration was not about conserving or protecting at risk species. It was about preventing human activities that the Biden Administration disagrees with, like forest management, livestock grazing, and other multiple uses of our public lands and waters in and upon millions of acres of public land.
“The Trump Administration’s definition of habitat is scientifically based and meets the needs of both our environment and the people living within it. This measure will help to restore sanity to the implementation of the ESA and will provide at least some certainty to millions of Americans who are impacted by at risk species.”
The CRA is supported by the American Farm Bureau, the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, the Public Lands Council, the National Mining Association, the Western Energy Alliance, the Independent Petroleum Association of America, Property and Environmental Policy Research Center (PERC) and the Dallas Safari Club.
“Western Energy Alliance urges Congress to pass the CRA resolution to overturn the Biden Administration’s Critical Habitat Rule. The Supreme Court very clearly ruled that in order to be designated as critical habitat, lands must be just that, habitat,” asserted Kathleen Sgamma, President of the Western Energy Alliance.
The Trump rule defined critical habitat accordingly. Now the Biden Administration would have us go back to a time before that unanimous Supreme Court decision and designate lands as critical habitat where not only is the species not even present, but doesn’t even contain the conditions for the species to survive. Such a policy is about controlling land and stopping useful human activities, not about protecting species.”
“Each time an area is designated as critical habitat, ranchers and landowners bear the brunt of the regulatory burden. These decisions have real impacts on rural communities and landscape management – it is imperative that they be rooted in scientific reality, not hypotheticals,” said Public Lands Council Director Sigrid Johannes.
Restoring the 2020 definition of habitat is a commonsense step to reduce the delays and drawn-out, speculative analyses that are so often standing in the way of important wildlife conservation work on the ground,” said Public Lands Council Director Sigrid Johannes.
Jonathan Wood, the PERC Vice President of Law and Policy, gave a pro-market environmental analysis: "Conserving and restoring habitat is essential to recovering species. Yet the Biden administration has opted to have no definition of habitat to guide its decisions. It would be appropriate to have a definition that reflects current science and the need for better incentives for private landowners to conserve and restore habitat.”
The Lankford-Loomis release continued, “A critical habitat designation has major impacts on landowners, as it reduces the value of any private property within a designation because prospective landowners recognize the burdens that accompany a designation. It also greatly impacts any land with a federal nexus through permits or funding, as a critical habitat triggers significant scrutiny, resulting in burdensome limitations on land use and costly mitigation requirements.”
In December 2020, citing Weyerhaeuser Co. v. U.S. FWS, the Trump administration finalized a rule that defined the term “habitat” as “the abiotic and biotic setting that currently or periodically contains the resources and conditions necessary to support one or more life processes of a species.”
On June 24, 2022, the Biden administration finalized a rule that rescinded the 2020 rule, eliminating the habitat distinction, leaving regulated parties in the dark and undermining the ESA’s purpose of protecting endangered or threatened species.
The Endangered Species Act directs the Secretary of Interior through the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and/or the Secretary of Commerce through the National Marine Fisheries Services to designate critical habitat for listed species.
The following species found in Wyoming are currently listed as endangered: the grizzly bear, whooping crane, black-footed ferret, gray wolf, yellow-billed cuckoo, Wyoming toad, northern long-eared bat, Kendall warm springs dace, Preble’s meadow jumping mouse, Canada lynx, blowout penstemon, Colorado butterfly plant, desert yellowhead and Ute ladies’-tresses.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted from the News Release portal at Senator Lankford's U.S. Senate website. McGuigan chose the photographs that accompany the story, highlighting information about one of Lankford's colleagues working with him on the Endangered Species Act clarification.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- OKIPSE to host inaugural summit on college programs for students with intellectual/developmental disability
- SNEAK ATTACK -- A Media Advisory from Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony
- Traylor Rains to serve on National Association of Medicaid Directors Board of Directors
- Something else to make an inquiring mind go "Hmmmm' -- A five-item 'Review of the The News' about That Big Bad Balloon from Communist China
- Rose State College (Midwest City) hosting Career Fair TODAY (April 3) -- An Opportunity for job seekers and potential employers to network and connect
- State Representative Tammy West of Oklahoma City Recognizes April as National Poetry Month
- Lankford, Lummis and Colleagues seek clarity, transparency for western landowners, pressing to overturn Biden Administation rule on Endangered Species Act
- April at Paseo's First Gallery Walk -- Branching, Duets, and an unpainted mailbox
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- James Lankford of Oklahoma Stands Firmly Against Biden’s Waters of the U.S. Overreach
- Spotlight on taxes: Oklahoma Income Taxes
- Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern reacts to Speaker McCarthy demand letter to Biden
- Congressman Josh Brecheen gets First Things First as he slams indictment of President Trump and backs vital push for lower energy costs
- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, celebrates passage of House Resolution 1, the Lowering Energy Costs Act
- Stop China from Buying Up U.S. Farmland! Senator James Lankford
- Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announces 2023 Academic All-State Scholars
- Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs opposes changes to House bill 1935
- Fires advance toward northeast in Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Senate gives approval to what is called 'Historic Education Funding Package'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.