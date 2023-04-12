featured breaking
Kratos, Oklahoma Elected Officials – including U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin --- celebrate Completion of 100th MQM-178 Firejet at Aircraft Manufacturing Facility
Oklahoma City -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security, and Global Markets and an industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems -- joined by Governor Kevin Stitt and members of the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation -- celebrated the 100th MQM-178 Firejet target drone aircraft produced at the Kratos manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City yesterday.
Present at the event, in addition to the state’s chief executive, were U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, and Ben Goodwin, SVP of Kratos Corporate Development & Government Affairs.
The Tuesday afternoon (April 11) event was held at Kratos Unmanned Systems Aircraft Manufacturing Facility, Will Rogers Business Park, 7501 SW 29 Street, Suite 200 in Oklahoma City.
In his comments at the event, Mullin said, “Oklahoma is leading the nation in aerospace innovation and technology.
“We’re fortunate to have industry-leading partners like Kratos here in Oklahoma City to create high-paying jobs, bolster our economy, and keep our men and women in uniform supplied with the latest and greatest war fighting capabilities. I’m excited to see Kratos’ growth so far, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”
Also present at the Tuesday event was U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore.
Notes: Kratos is a technology company addressing United States National Security, it allies and global commercial markets. Kratos is an industry leader in the rapid development, demonstration, and being the first to market in fielding of relevant technology leading systems and products at an affordable cost. Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division is the recognized industry leader in high-performance, low-cost jet powered aerial target systems that support the U.S. military and foreign ally military customers/users, with its primary customers including the United States Air Force, Navy, and Army. Additionally, Kratos is currently under contract on multiple high-performance, jet-powered tactical unmanned aerial drone systems; having successfully established themselves in the Tactical Jet UAS arena. Kratos currently produces approximately 150 high performance tactical and target drone systems annually, with the facilities, infrastructure, supply chain, vendors and partners in place to rapidly increase production as required.
Kratos opened its Oklahoma City, Oklahoma manufacturing facility in November 2018 to accommodate existing and expected increased demand for its newest line of high performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial tactical and target drone systems. The Kratos Unmanned Systems Oklahoma City aircraft manufacturing facility is home to Kratos’ Tactical UAS, including the XQ-58A Valkyrie, as well as the MQM-178 Firejet unmanned aerial target system, which first rolled off the production line in April 2019, and its sister derivative system the Tactical Firejet. Kratos currently employs 160 personnel at the Oklahoma facility and expects to grow to more than 500 employees in Oklahoma, including in the high-skilled engineering, design, and manufacturing fields, to support the existing and expected production contracts for these aircraft.
Patrick McGuigan
