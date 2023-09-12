Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt has called a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature.
It will begin October 3, 2023 as a way -- according to the governor's communications staff -- to advance his goal "to demand tax fairness for all Oklahomans, deliver a tax cut to Oklahoma taxpayers, and increase transparency in the state budget process."
“We have one job – to serve and protect all four million Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt in a statement sent to The City Sentinel.
“I’m calling on the Legislature to fight for Oklahomans and demand fairness and transparency in our tax system and our budget process. I am also calling on the Legislature to put Oklahoma on a path to zero income tax and give Oklahomans a much-needed tax break. If not now, when?”
In the Governor’s Executive Order 2023-23, he called for the Legislature to act to advance the following priorities:
1. "To create a statutory trigger which automatically eliminates any tax assessed by the state of its political subdivisions if that same tax is found by a state or federal court to be inapplicable to any individual by virtue of their race, heritage or political classification."
2. "To deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut -- one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes."
In his press release, Stitt note the second items "will keep us in line with surrounding Republican-led states."
In his statement, Stitt said his third objective is "A measure that increases budget transparency to ensure that Oklahomans and their elected representatives have the ability and opportunity to see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent."
The Executive Order 2023-23 details five ways to advance the transparency objective:
A. "[A] requirement that no General Appropriations Bill or spending limits bill shall be acted upon by the legislature, or any committee thereof, without first being made publicly available for consideration in its final form for at least three legislative days."
B. "[Provide] statutory definitions for recurring revenue, non-recurring revenue, recurring expanse, and non-recurring expense."
C. "[Require] the designation of expenditure type and revenue source as recurring or non-recurring in any proposed legislation that involves the expenditure of any revenue, regardless of source."
D. "[Require] any legislatively directed spending be explicitly included in any General Appropriations Bill or spending limits bill.
And E: [Prohibit any member or employee of the Legislature from directly or indirectly attempting to influence agency expenditures outside of the legislative process."
In his executive order, the chief executive of Oklahoma said he acted "pursuant to the authority vested in me by [Article] VI [section] 7 of the Oklahoma Constitution. ..."
Stitt's executive order, he directed "shall be distributed to every member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, every member of the Oklahoma State Senate, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, the Secretary of the Senate, and the Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services."
Stitt signed the order, which bore “the Great Seal of the State of Oklahoma” and which was attested by Secretary of State Brian Bingman on September 11, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.