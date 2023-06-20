OKLAHOMA CITY (June 20, 2023) – Jones PR, a leading integrated communications and public relations agency, has emerged victorious at the 2023 National PRSA Anvil Awards, receiving prestigious honors for its outstanding work in the public relations field. The awards ceremony, hosted by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), recognized Jones PR's exceptional achievements in multiple categories for the 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline campaign.
In a resounding accomplishment, Jones PR was awarded the Silver Anvil in the Integrated Communications — Government category for an exemplary campaign. The Silver Anvil is regarded as one of the most esteemed accolades in the communications industry and serves as a testament to Jones PR's unwavering commitment to excellence.
Jones PR also achieved two Awards of Excellence, one in the Community Relations — Government category and another in the Public Service — Government category. These additional accolades underscore the agency's versatility and proficiency in delivering impactful campaigns across various sectors.
Notably, Jones PR winnings were for its exceptional work on the 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline campaign for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. This campaign aimed to raise awareness about mental health, shift from stigma and promote the newly established 988 lifeline in Oklahoma. The recognition for this important initiative demonstrates Jones PR's dedication to addressing critical social issues and making a positive impact in the state.
"The PRSA Anvil Awards are widely recognized as the pinnacle of our profession. To have our work acknowledged alongside national and global agencies is an incredible honor," expressed Brenda Jones Barwick, APR, President and CEO of Jones PR. "At Jones PR, we take immense pride in our ability to deliver high-quality campaigns right here in Oklahoma."
The successful execution of this award-winning campaign can be credited to the exceptional team at Jones PR, its partner Insight Creative Group and its client Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Leading the charge are Taylor Ketchum, APR, Vice President; Ashley Glass, Senior Account Executive; and Addie Maze, Account Coordinator. The team’s expertise and dedication to delivering impactful results have made these achievements possible.
"Oklahoma, where 988 leads the charge for mental health, we stand tall, proud of our commitment to fostering a culture of well-being,” Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Chief of Communications and Strategic Engagement Heath Hayes said. “We are very proud of the hard work done by everyone to redefine mental health care, empower individuals and build a brighter future for mental wellness in our great state."
For a comprehensive list of the Anvil Award winners, please visit prsa.org.
###
About Jones PR
Jones PR is an award-winning, leading independent integrated communications agency recognized for its bold, headline-making, be heard anywhere campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands. Our full range of services include branding, digital marketing and social media, influencer marketing, advertising, media relations, Native American counsel and publisher of The Oklahoma 100. In addition to multiple national awards, Jones PR has won a Gold Lion Award at the Cannes, France, International Festival of Creativity and last month PRWeek ranked Jones PR the 116th largest agency in the U.S.. Jones PR is a certified woman-owned business and partner in PROI Worldwide, with reach and expertise in 165 cities in 60 countries. Visit jones.pr.
