Oklahoma City –– Jones PR has welcomed Harold Storey, Kristen Fine, Sarah Robason, and Lillian Meador to its award-winning public relations team.
“Each of our talented new hires brings a diverse set of skills to our agency,” Jones PR President and CEO Brenda Jones Barwick, APR said.
“With Harold’s expertise, Kristen’s relationship-building skills, Sarah’s organization qualities and Lilian's creativity, our agency is ‘winning’ in more ways than one.”
Storey was welcomed to Jones PR as an assistant senior account executive.
He manages clients in various industries and will work with clients to execute strategic plans, garner earned media and develop digital marketing campaigns.
Since 2021, he has served on the board for the Oklahoma chapter of the American Advertising Federation in several capacities.
Originally a part of the Jones PR team in 2018, Fine rejoins the agency as an account executive.
Fine quickly proved to be an asset to the agency with her skills in public relations, social media management and strategic writing for The Oklahoma 100.
Her most outstanding accomplishments include being a 2018 NextGen Under 30 Award Recipient and an American Cancer Society ResearcHERS Ambassador.
With a background in marketing, Robason joins Jones PR as an account executive.
She brings skills to the team, including brand development, campaign planning and event coordination.
Robason has worked with clientele from various industries, from local Oklahoma-based businesses to nationally recognized companies.
As a graphic designer, Meador joins the Jones PR team.
Meador creates a variety of print and digital designs and materials for Jones PR’s clients.
Meador’s notable work includes several art installations on display on Fort Lewis College’s campus and in the town of Durango.
Jones PR was recently named a finalist for three PRSA National Silver Anvil awards.
All three awards surround the work the agency has done for 988 Oklahoma, a three-digit mental health lifeline for Oklahomans.
Brenda Jones Barwick, founder of the firm, has accumulated a series of personal and firm awards for excellence in her chosen field.
In 2020 she was among the national honorees at the "Enterprising Women" ceremonies.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/brenda-jones-barwick-of-oklahoma-city-named-among-enterprising-women-awardees-for-2020/article_7959fe38-96f6-57d2-ae31-d14e95a22978.html )
In 2018, Mrs. Barwick testified before the U.S. House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/business-briefs-brenda-jones-barwick-goes-to-washington-argus-hamilton-visits-home/article_b1dae360-9c7d-5c32-87f4-2813b45bb7aa.html )
Notes and Disclosure: Jones PR is an award-winning, leading independent integrated communications agency recognized for its bold, headline-making, be heard anywhere campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands. The firm offers a "full range of services includes branding, digital marketing and social media, influencer marketing, advertising, media relations, Native American counsel and publisher of The Oklahoma 100. In addition to multiple national awards, Jones PR has won a Gold Lion Award at the Cannes, France, International Festival of Creativity. Jones PR (www.jones.pr) is a certified woman-owned business and partner in PROI Worldwide, with reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. Pat McGuigan, Editor Emeritus for The City Sentinel newspaper, prepared this story for online posting, adding some information about the local firm's national and international impact. McGuigan is a member (along with Brenda Jones Barwick) of the Reagan Alumni of Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.