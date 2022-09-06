FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Baton Rouge, La., on July 8, 2022. One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the United States has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn the Maine standard on Sept. 2, 2022. The Maine Legislature passed the bill, proposed by former Democratic state Sen. Bellows in 2019.