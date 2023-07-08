Last month, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) unveiled a comprehensive alternative budget, presenting a detailed set of spending priorities to bring burgeoning U.S. government spending under control.
The proposal was intended to provide not only "policy wonks" but everyday voters and citizens with a comprehensive alternative to the assumptions of the debt ceiling deal that cleared Congress and was quickly signed into law by President Joe Biden.
As we have reported, the budget drew the praise of leading Center-Right groups (conservatives and some libertarians) who are pressing for public understanding of and support for the RSC budget particulars.
Advocating on this front in the mounting conflict over budgetary, fiscal and broader economic policy are some of the most impactful new (and emerging) organizations who have fundamental disagreement with what the mainstream media characterizes as a “consensus” approach to American governance.
The organizations praised not only the budget, but the boldness of the plan crafted by RSC Chairman, Kevin Hern, who represents Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, and Representative Ben Cline, R-Virginia, the RSC Spending Task Force Chairman.
In a statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City, Isabelle Morales, Federal Affairs Manager, Americans for Tax Reform said “The RSC Budget contains numerous proposals to rein in out-of-control spending, reduce taxes for the American people, and implement desperately needed government reforms. This easy-to-understand document will be an exceptional resource for conservative lawmakers looking to grow the economy, provide relief to the American people, and fight the Left’s disastrous agenda.”
In an examination of Americans for Prosperity data, gleaned from the national website, this reporter projected 2022 national membership at nearly 4 million people, spread across 36 states.
In 2022 alone, those activists knocked on an estimated 1.6 million doors in direct grass-roots communication intended to advance school choice and other education reforms.
These projected numbers do not include AFP's efforts aimed at direct communications to members of Congress or in the executive branches of the various states and communities where the group is active.
Nor do these estimates include the impact that AFP members and leaders have in working coalition-style with groups advocating for broader social reforms, including in the arena of criminal justice, alternatives to incarceration, social welfare policy reforms and other causes.
Disclosure: The Oklahoma chapter of Americans for Tax Reform has been an occasional advertiser for The City Sentinel newspaper, advocating for school choice, criminal justice reform and other policies.
Heritage Action for America’s executive director Jessica Anderson, said in her statement:
"The Republican Study Committee’s FY 2024 budget encapsulates conservative priorities of ensuring liberty through deregulation, promoting employment opportunities, prioritizing sustainable healthcare coverage, and rolling back federal spending - all while allowing Americans to keep more of their paycheck. Reckless spending and rising interest rates have resulted in the budget deficit increasing more than 190% from just one year ago. This must stop.
“We commend Chairman Kevin Hern and Congressman Ben Cline for offering a roadmap for responsible federal spending."
According to its website, Heritage Action for America "turns conservative ideas into reality on Capitol Hill. We do that by holding lawmakers accountable to their promises to advance the conservative principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense."
The organization advocated previously for the “Limit, Save Grow Act” as an alternative to the Biden Administration’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal.
Ryan Ellis, President, Center for a Free Economy said in a statement provided by RSC, “The budget put forward by the Republican Study Committee focuses on the real fiscal problem in Washington—politicians spending too much of our money. We don’t have an under-taxing problem. We have an over-spending problem. Bring spending back in line, and the rest of our economic and fiscal problems will all work out.”
A respected economist, Ryan’s analyses appear frequently at National Review + the premium news and information service hosted by the long-running right-of-center journal of opinion and analysis founded by the late William F. Buckley, Jr. Ellis has, among other policy changes, advocated for “a child care tax credit” that Republicans and Libertarians can support, and for stricter oversight of the Internal Revenue Service.
The Club for Growth, under the leadership of former U.S. Representative David McIntosh, also praised Hern and Cline “for outlining a fiscal vision that would increase economic freedom, liberty, and opportunity. The RSC’s budget provides a pathway to balance in 7 years while eliminating $16 trillion in government intrusion. This budget is proof that hard choices can be made in order to save America from fiscal ruin. These reforms should be considered as Congress begins legislating the federal appropriations bills.”
McIntosh served as a Congressman from Indiana from 1995-2001. In addition to the Club for Growth, he co-founded The Federalist Society
Disclosure: In the 1990s, the author of this story – Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper -- participated in Federalist Society gatherings, invited by McIntosh and other organizers, at the University of Chicago School of Law, where conservative legal policy analysts such as Antonin Scalia engaged with representatives of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other liberal of “Progressive” organizations to debate jurisprudence and constitutional law. McGuigan has addressed Federalist Society chapters occasionally over the intervening decades, often speaking on Article III, Section 2 and other U.S. constitutional issues.
