Oklahoma City -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is coming to Oklahoma as she launches a yearlong tour to visit states and communities where government-financed boarding schools housed -- or still house -- generations of Native American children.
One of her stops will be the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko.
That school, in operation since 1871, has students in grades 4-12.
It is operated by the Bureau of Indian Education.
Historic abuses and child deaths at such facilities across the United States are under intense examination from historians, sociologists and archeologists (among others), and that is the focus of Haaland's trip.
Now or soon, perhaps a visit to Fort Reno is also in order?
While she is here, or on a future trip, a hopeful historian-turned journalist dates to dream.
Perhaps she will visit the historic military installation.
Back in 1999, “the U.S. Department of the Interior Solicitor wrote a detailed opinion citing that the tribes had a ‘credible and equitable’ if not ‘judicially cognizable’ claim and Fort Reno should have been returned to the Tribes in 1948. However, the DOI Solicitor also stated that the claim was time-barred. That position was later upheld in the D.C. Court of Appeals in 2009.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/return-fort-reno-to-the-cheyenne-arapaho-tribes-of-oklahoma/article_c1942701-7e54-51f6-ab06-3b3b23d9d6cf.html)
As we’ve seen of late, federal courts are capable of developing and even re-developing legal interpretations of native claims.
Or perhaps Secretary Haaland could visit, sooner or later, a stretch of the Red River in southwest Oklahoma.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/thinking-about-comanche-nation-v-zinke-just-another-appeals-court-hearing-or-the-start-of/article_fc0dc5e3-f346-5ba7-ba24-8c6104a7d481.html)
Or even add a stop in Binger, headquarters of a small tribe indigenous to Oklahoma and nearby states, forcibly relocated to their current home from their original homes in what is now the southeastern part of the state.
Haaland could expand the meaning of “Progressive”
Known as a "Progressive" liberal Democrat during her time in Congress, these days Secretary Haaland only rarely comments on such things, but that could change.
She has a lot of her plate, but there is little doubt she is more aware of than any prior Secretary of the Interior -- and more than nearly all members of Oklahoma's powerful Big Tribes – of how the smaller nations have been penalized in the Power Game of Washington, D.C..
Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo, a tribal nation with 3,600 members. Their reservation stretches across four counties in northwest New Mexico.
Blunt Truth: In Oklahoma, the smaller tribal nations analogous to hers have been shoved aside by both the federal government and the dominant Chickasaw and Cherokee Nations.
When the Chickasaw Crushed the Comanche
Not so long ago, after an Interior Department proceeding laced with irregularities, the Chickasaw were able to snatch development rights to a stretch of land along the Red River in southwest Oklahoma, crushing the hopes of the Comanche Nation to develop that area into a world-class resort and gaming center.
Without forewarning, bulldozers showed up to clear the land for yet another Chickasaw-operated facility.
As one Comanche tribal leader wrote at the time -- to scarce notice in most of the tribal and other state media -- the area the Chickasaw snatched development rights over was, in days of yore, a winter-resting area for the Comanche, and home to scattered sites with tribal burial plots.
A few years back, in southeast Oklahoma, the government of Oklahoma reached an historic water agreement dramatically increasing the water rights of the Choctaw and Chickasaw in the Kiamichi Basin of southeast Oklahoma.
The accord ignored the Caddo, a tribe indigenous to the area. They were pushed toward western Oklahoma after Eastern U.S. tribes were removed to the region.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/priority-water-here-and-water-there-but-nary-a-drop-for-the-caddo-for-the/article_5b5ddf5f-1730-5ffb-81c4-f04c08986f57.html)
Seeking Justice for the Cheyenne & Arapaho
And that circles back around to the Cheyenne & Arapaho.
As long ago as the Clinton Administration, return of modest land claims at and around Fort Reno seemed imminent.
Indeed, aides to the president at that time asserted good news was coming. But larger interests prevented simple justice, and fulfillment of the promise made by two Nineteenth Century presidents (Chester A. Arthur and U.S. Grant) in executive orders. The land was supposed to return to the C&As once it was no longer needed for military uses.
Barack Obama, during his two terms as the nation’s chief executive, demonstrated frequent appreciation for the frustrations of smaller tribal nations vis a vis both the U.S. government and the Big Tribes.
Traditional Chief Patrick Spottedwolf of the Two Tribes had reason to think Obama might (on his way to visit the Reno federal prison) stop to visit with tribal members. The Obama White House communications staff even indicated to this reporter that such a meeting was under consideration.
But during his 2015 visit, Obama’s motorcade drove past a hopeful band of C&As – another among many missed opportunities.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/arapaho-traditional-chief-patrick-spottedwolf-also-tribal-legislator-calls-for-meeting-with-obama/article_31df9d31-2479-523f-94bd-b8c474b8d668.html)
Then came Donald Trump.
Trump knew about and to some extent understood the plight of the C&As and other comparatively poor tribal nations. He even held quiet meetings with representatives of some small tribes.
In particular, Fort Reno presented him an opportunity to do the right thing, in the right way, with an executive order building on the Arthur and Grant EOs.
But nothing happened.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/donald-trump-can-make-a-difference-in-indian-country/article_fa65796e-0d23-5edb-91ab-cf4cc299499f.html)
State Compacts with Small Tribes crushed, but there’s always hope …
The above sketch doesn’t even touch on the ways in which private, federal and Big Tribe power centers have crushed Governor Kevin Stitt’s attempts to forge new opportunities for smaller nations in direct compacts – positive steps that were bitterly and negatively opposed by the aforementioned power centers.
So, there’s an opportunity for President Joe Biden, and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. Whatever else has happened on their watch, the power centers for Indian Country have … evolved.
These are challenging times for the state of Oklahoma, and for the officially-recognized tribes whose centers of governance are based within the state.
One could say these are, the best of times and the worst of times.
The Best?
Power struggles aside, the world-class First Americans Museum continues to gain national attention. Much more is worthy of discussion, but … another time.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/thirty-nine-restaurant-at-first-americans-museum-receives-wine-spectator-s-2022-award-of-excellence/article_e199d658-fd73-11ec-96a6-8b3c547713c4.html)
The worst?
Well, one of Oklahoma’s most powerful members of Congress, who professes himself a conservative, has led the charge for both subtle and explicit efforts to provide a “Land Fix” for the Chickasaw, wiping away all the accumulated injustice of a decades-long record.
By and large and on the whole, the rest of the Oklahoma delegation seems largely absent without leave in that debate – which could mean, of course, that some of all agree with the fix.
That “fix” would be fine for certain members of that tribe, but would it be good for Oklahoma, other tribes, and all Oklahomans?
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/commentary-tom-cole-cancels-oklahoma-bad-for-small-tribes-bad-for-our-state-s-diverse/article_6aee4376-f3c3-5af7-abf8-3eefcef43a68.html)
Oklahoma's heritage Energy industry can expect little comfort from Haaland. However, she is more than a dreamer (so am I). Secretary Haaland is well aware that “extractive” businesses developing natural resources provide employment, and economic growth opportunties, for Native populations, and for all others.
As America seeks a better future, a more just apportionment of power and wiser use of resources, there remains a central role for common sense, leavened with historical wisdom and sensitive governance. Just because common sense seems rare these days, does not mean it is beyond achievement.
I am ever watchful, wide awake if not “woke’.
For me, at least , it's no contradiction to have hope in Haaland.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan's reporting on efforts by members of the Cheyenee & Arapaho Tribes to recover the land at and around historic Fort Reno -- promised to them by two American presidents in the Nineteenth Century -- was awarded the Diversity News prize of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) in 2012.
Attachments area
breaking
Hope and Haaland: A member of the Laguna Pueblo, U.S. Interior Secretary visits Oklahoma this weekend
- Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus & Reporter, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Hope and Haaland: A member of the Laguna Pueblo, U.S. Interior Secretary visits Oklahoma this weekend
- “Fresh stART” July 15 exhibit to feature work by artists experiencing homelessness
- Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses
- Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data
- Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates
- Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech
- Oilfield worker killed in Oklahoma oil rig accident
- Black leader who fought Trump Tulsa campaign rally dies
Most Popular
Articles
- Third District: Wade Burleson says if elected to the U.S. Congress he will disrupt, not defend, the D.C. status quo
- Will the County Commissioners scandal remain the worst in state history? Time will tell -- A Commentary
- Oklahoma U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice Applauds Reversal of Roe vs. Wade
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt answers call for help from school board members, asks for special audit of Tulsa Public Schools
- Aeronautics Commission approves 5-year construction program investing $184 Million in Oklahoma airports
- Jacqui Ford & Robert Gray endorse Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County District Attorney
- Front-runner Kevin Calvey demands recount of primary election votes in Oklahoma County District Attorney's race
- Phil Kaiser named chair of Leadership Oklahoma board of directors
- Oklahoma City VA Health Care System welcomes Val, the new facility dog
- Oilfield worker killed in Oklahoma oil rig accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.