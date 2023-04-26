Oklahoma City -- On Jan. 26, 2022, the life of Chad Airington — a 43-year-old excavator operator — ended cruelly and suddenly when his clothing got caught in the rotating shaft of a boring machine. As he spun helplessly, Airington suffered fatal injuries when his head struck the excavator’s bucket.
A federal workplace safety investigation later found that his employer ignored federal safety requirements to ensure constant communication among all employees nearby while the directional drilling equipment was in operation.
In 2021, 5,190 workers died on the job in the U.S. Each day, 14 people suffer work-related deaths.
These numbers remind us of the dangers many workers face. Behind these numbers, there are people who mourn each loss. For them, these statistics are loved ones: they’re parents, children, siblings, relatives, friends, or co-workers.
For those left behind the day their loved one was lost becomes a sad remembrance. Graduations, birthdays, anniversaries and other special times are forever tainted.
To pay tribute to those whose jobs claimed their lives, April 28 is Workers Memorial Day. An opportunity for us to pause and join those families, friends, and co-workers to recall those who suffered work-related injuries and illnesses. The remembrance also recognizes the grief that their survivors face in the days, months, and years after.
Workers Memorial Day also reminds us that more must be done to prevent workplace deaths and injuries. For those of us at the U.S. Department of Labor and, specifically, its Occupational Safety and Health Administration, this annual commemoration reinforces our commitment to developing and enforcing standards and initiatives to safeguard workers and guide employers as they work to provide safe workplaces.
Remember, we all have a role to play in making sure our nation’s workplaces do not endanger our safety and health. If you see people exposed to workplace dangers, don’t ignore your concerns. Alert the employer or contact your local OSHA office or law enforcement agency.
Demand that the stores you frequent, the companies that get your business, and those you hire don’t endanger the people they employ. If they won’t, take your business to those who respect their workers’ rights to a safe and healthy workplace, and who don’t put profit ahead of the lives of the people who help them earn it.
On Workers Memorial Day 2023, let’s remember those who didn’t return home after work and commit ourselves to making sure that no one is forced to trade their life for a paycheck.
Editor’s Note, and Disclosure: Steven Kirby is the OSHA Area Director, working from offices in downtown Oklahoma City. His office investigates all worker fatalities and complaints under OSHA’s jurisdiction in the area. U.S. DOL also have offices in downtown Tulsa. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper worked was Oklahoma's Deputy Commissioner of Labor for two years during the tenure of the late commissioner, Brenda Reneau. Programs promoting workplace safety she developed remain in place under current state Commissioner of Labor Leslie Osborn, whom The City Sentinel newspaper endorsed for reelection in 2022.
