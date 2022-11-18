Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA -- Oklahoma City) officials encouraged travelers to plan ahead to get to the airport early as the Thanksgiving Holiday nears.
In a press release, the public information officer reported, "Airport officials estimate 35,000 passengers will pass through WRWA beginning today November 18 through November 24.
Passengers and visitors can expect a busy terminal and should be prepared for longer lines at the ticket counters, at the security checkpoint and congestion in the pickup areas.
Stacey D. Hamm, marketing manager for the WRWA, wrote in a release to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations: "To avoid additional stress and potentially missing a flight, travelers should arrive at least two hours before a flight’s boarding time.
Travelers can help ease the stress of one of the busiest times of the year with planning. Here are a few tips for this busy holiday travel season:
* Travelers should always arrive at the terminal at least two hours before boarding your plane, even when you are taking a late flight.
* You can find your boarding time on your boarding pass once you have checked-in with your airline.
* Check-in early for flights. Most airlines close the check-in process 45 minutes before a scheduled departure (confirm with your airline).
* Be prepared for the checkpoint. Travelers should ensure that their carry-on does not contain prohibited items.
* Firearms are not permitted in carry-ons or in the terminal building. A firearm may be checked if it is unloaded, in a locked case and declared to the airline.
* For those who are picking up travelers, there is no parking or waiting at the terminal curbside on the upper and lower levels. Only active loading is allowed.
Visitors waiting for arriving passengers may utilize the cell phone lot across from the control tower or hourly parking. The cell phone lot is free and hourly parking is free for stays less than an hour.
All parking facilities are fully open and accessible. Even so, certain facilities fill up more quickly than others. Travelers should have an alternative parking location planned.
Parking information, including the current rates and parking facility locations, can be found at flyokc.com/parking-rates.
Additional travel tips are found on flyokc.com.
