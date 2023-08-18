HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) this week announced its Board of Directors has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program.
This authorization replaces all existing share repurchase authorizations, of which there was approximately $5 million remaining under the Company’s prior $1 billion share repurchase program authorized in September 2022. Share repurchases under the program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. Privately negotiated repurchases from REH Company are also authorized under this share repurchase program, subject to REH Company’s interest and other limitations.
The timing and amount of share repurchases, including any repurchases from REH Company, will depend on market conditions and corporate, tax, regulatory and other relevant considerations. This share repurchase program may be discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to announce the new $1 billion share repurchase program, which we believe demonstrates our ongoing commitment to return excess free cash flow to shareholders,” said Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer and President of HF Sinclair.
HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states.
HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country.
In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico.
HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.
