Washington, D.C. –- U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma had a bill pass the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means Wednesday afternoon in a 25-18 vote.
House Resolution 3799, the CHOICE Arrangement Act, would allow employees to use money from their employer to buy a healthcare plan that works best for them.
“We all know the high cost of healthcare is a huge burden on employers and their employees,” said Representative Hern, a Republican from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“The CHOICE Arrangement Act puts employees in the driver’s seat when it comes to picking their health care plan, and let’s their employer financially support their decision.
"This bill will build on a Trump Administration initiative that provides working Americans more healthcare options to choose from, while relieving employers from the administrative burden of annual renewals and selecting one or two plans for all their workers.”
Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri, said, “With inflation and interest rates continuing to rise over the last two years, families and small businesses are focused on keeping within their budgets and making sure they have the flexibility to respond to future price increases. The Ways and Means Committee has heard from workers and employers across the country that they want more options and flexibility in their health care to budget for the future and protect against rising costs that are hammering working families.
“Representative Hern’s bill, the CHOICE Act, will provide permanent flexibility and financial certainty for small businesses while allowing them to expand health coverage options that meet the needs of their workers.”
Currently, 87% of employers want to offer coverage without the burden of a group plan and 46% of small business leaders said tax credits for employers offering personal options would be most helpful to facilitating their offering of these options.
Following passage out of the House Committee on Ways and Means, the CHOICE Arrangements Act headed to the House of Representatives for a full vote, expected later this month.
Rep. Hern spoke in favor of the bill during debate in Committee. His remarks can be viewed online here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUOa7Tlb6Ns .
A one-pager for the CHOICE Arrangements Act can be found (https://hern.house.gov/uploadedfiles/hr_3799_one_pager.pdf ).
The full bill text of the proposal can be studied here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/3799/text?s=2&r=1 .
Note: Kevin Hern represents Oklahoma's First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, with Tulsa and adjacent areas included. Representative Hern is also chairman of the Republican Study Committee. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City prepared this story for posting, and selected the photos posted with it.
