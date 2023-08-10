For students heading to campus for the first time or returning students going to campus, insurance is more important than some may realize.
Parents: Make sure vehicles and other property are adequately covered by insurance and that students know how to guard against theft.
AAA recommends that parents review the insurance coverage because dorm rooms can be a hotspot for thieves. Just two roommates could have thousands of dollars worth of electronics alone. Valuable personel items such as llaptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming systems, and other items of value in their small living space could make any one of those a target for theft.
Riley Mansuetti, public and government affairs manager for AAA Oklahoma, says “Whether it is personal possessions or a vehicle, college campuses present risks that offer that differ from home. So, it is important to speak with your insurance provider to be sure your students are properly protected and covered if theft occurs.
"According to findings published in June 2022. According to the US Department of Education, there were 27,300 crimes on post-secondary education campuses in 2019 through 2020. Of those reported crimes, 33% were burglaries, 11% were motor vehicle thefts and 3% were robberies. Among the items most stolen from college dorms are electronics, cash and credit and debit cards, bicycles, textbooks, jewelry, and clothing.
"Before leaving for college, students and their parents should review their policies and speak to their agents to see what risks and liabilities are covered,” noted Mansuetti.
Here’s a summary, from AAA Oklahoma:
Homeowners' and renters' insurance tips for students.
If you live in a dorm, some personal possessions may be covered under your parents, homeowner, or renter's insurance policies. Expensive items such as electronics be subject to coverage limits under a standard homeowner's policy, and some states require a special student endorsement. Review coverage with your agent before heading to campus.
If you live off campus, purchase renters' insurance to protect you and your belongings. It can also protect you from liability in the event someone is accidentally injured on the property.
Leave valuables at home. While some valuable items such as laptops are needed on campus, items such as expensive jewelry are best left at home.
Create a Dorm inventory. Create a detailed inventory of all items in your dorm room. In the event you need to file a claim, an UpToDate inventory will make the process easier,
Safeguard your items from theft. Always lock your dorm room door and never leave belongings unattended on campus. The library, dining hall and other public spaces are hot spots for property theft on campus.
Auto Insurance tips for students.
Coverage may depend on location. If you bring a car to campus and remain with your parents, policy coverage still applies. If you rent an out-of-state school, make sure your college. Coverage follows you. Students planning to stay away from home year-round should check with their agent to see if they are still covered in their parents' policy.
Guard against vehicle theft. Never leave your keys in your parked vehicle and never leave it running with the key in it. Lock your car everywhere you park it is as well as locking your door upon entry. Always Park in a well-lit area for both personal safety and theft protection. Keep valuables stowed out of sight.
Mansuetti goes on to say “Students can become targets for ID theft because they do not have much of A transaction history, making it more difficult to identify unusual activity. Scammers use both low- and high-tech methods for stealing a student's personal information. From looking over a victim's shoulder to sending out bogus credit card offers, distilling financial information on shopping sites.” It is important to note that ID theft is the most common type of reported fraud. Making up about 24% of all fraud complaints.
College-bound students - help guard against identity theft by following these tips:
Monitor your credit. AAA provides protect my ID. Experian Identity Theft Protection service. As a free benefit to all members, set up credit card and financial alerts and track your credit score.
Guard your numbers. Provide personal information such as PIN numbers or Social Security numbers. Only when necessary. Avoid carrying your Social Security card and driver's license together and refuse to lend your ATM or credit card to anyone.
Choose strong passwords. Using a passphrase can be more secure than a single password. Use two-factor authentication. If available, be sure to use different passphrases for different accounts or sites.
Use caution with Meld documents.Mailboxes for dormitories and campus area apartments may not be secure. For important transactions, that could include personal information. Use a permanent address such as your parents' home or get a post office box.
Be sure online payments are secure. Avoid using public Wi-Fi when making an online payment or purchase. Not only does this increase the risk of your confidential information being stolen, but it potentially enables malware to be put on your computer.
Be careful on social media. Becoming too comfortable with social media platforms may cause you to give away too much information in your posts, making it easier for thieves to guess your passwords or answer security questions. Set profiles to private and only accept friend requests from people you know.
“Frequently a teen's vehicle is maintained by parents while living at home. And lessons on proper car care are only discussed briefly, “saīd Mansuetti.”
Before heading to campus, it is vital that college students fully understand how to independently address their vehicle's routine maintenance needs.”
AAA offers these vehicle car care tips for parents and college-bound students.
Find a trusted repair facility near the college for routine or unexpected repairs. Triplea.com front slash repair provides a list of AAA-approved auto repair facilities across the country. Keep the contact information handy.
Perform regularly scheduled maintenance. Parents should review the vehicle owner's manual with the student explaining the recommended maintenance schedule and coordinate plan service. Be sure the vehicle is serviced before taking it to school.
Prepare for roadside emergencies. Parents can provide their students with a AAA membership. Can often be added to a parent's membership at no or very low cost. To provide Peace of Mind in case of a dead battery, flat tire, or other problem, AAA membership services are available to members no matter whose vehicle they are in, theirs or friends.
Keep an emergency kit in the vehicle. Be sure it is well stocked with a flashlight and extra batteries, jumper cables, first aid kit, a basic toolkit, bottled water in winter a small snow shovel, warm clothes, Ice scraper snow brush, flares, or reflective triangles and something for traction such as coarse Kitty litter or sand.
Some Notes: AAA (AAA.com ) provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to more than 63 million members nationwide and more than 400,000 members in Oklahoma. AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, membership corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can map a route, find local gas prices and electric vehicle charging stations, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to Todd’s report
