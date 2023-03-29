Oklahoma City -– Helio, a new, innovative risk and insurance services company, has announced the launch of its international business headquarters in Oklahoma City. Helio will provide services in risk financing, management, and consulting for commercial and captive insurance placements.
Helio will identify and manage risk to businesses by offering bespoke solutions in risk mitigation consulting and insurance placements.
Helio will also assist businesses in forming and managing captive insurance companies to be domiciled in Oklahoma and other locations. Unlike the commercial marketplace, where insurance companies accumulate and retain surplus funds from policyholders, captive insurance structures allow enterprises to customize their own insurance policies and retain their own surplus when premium exceeds losses. This method also allows for the growth of investment income on that surplus and its ultimate distribution back into the company itself.
Helio’s team members have decades of experience and relationships within the industry, enabling partnerships with companies offering insurance and reinsurance solutions in all industries.
Chief Executive Officer Blake Kerr, CPA, brings extensive experience in accounting, financial operations, consulting and syndicating capital to Helio Risk. Due to his depth and breadth of experience in insurance, finance, business consulting and accounting, Kerr’s ability to creatively reimagine the relationship between businesses and risk allows him to provide solutions other agencies cannot.
Working with an extensive network of industries such as healthcare, professional services, aerospace, oil and gas, Kerr’s work advances the interest of his clients and partners by focusing on the unique protections and opportunities with captive insurance.
General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer Heather McClure, JD, LLM, has managed client risk inside law firms and organizations, overseeing risk financing, risk management, insurance procurement, and captive operations, claims and litigation for over 25 years. McClure’s previous roles included Chief Risk Advisor at a global insurance firm, Chief Risk Officer of a major academic medical center, and Director of Litigation at a large healthcare system.
McClure was elected by the captive industry as Captive Review’s U.S. Captive Risk Manager of the Year in 2020 and was voted by peers as #27 on its Power 50 list. McClure holds an executive officer position on the board of the Captive Insurance Companies Association, the largest non-domicile industry association for captives in the world.
Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Sweet brings decades of experience as a lawyer representing businesses, individual professionals, and insurance companies across the country while managing complex litigation and advising clients on risk solutions. Sweet
is a multiple-captive owner himself and has experienced how captives transform managing and financing risk into something other than a chronic expense that never generates returns. Sweet has worked with many clients via their captive insurance structure to return value to the organization.
Chief Operating Officer Ashley Napier possesses significant experience in insurance business operations. In her previous role, Napier managed the operations of a large independent agency that operated in many states and provided all lines of commercially available insurance.
Napier has worked with businesses and owners in multiple industry sectors, including healthcare, private security, franchised businesses, manufacturing, professional services, construction and technology. Her expertise in process, operations and creating bespoke insurance solutions that work for business owners brings deep expertise to the team at Helio Risk.
Notes: In the new company’s promotional materials, Helio (heliorisk.com ) leaders say the firm “operates at the center of the risk insurance revolution providing expertise in captive management, enterprise risk consulting, commercial insurance, risk financing and reinsurance. Partnering with Helio turns insurance into a revolutionary and bespoke service that allows business owners to mitigate risk, retain control over insurance premium costs and claims and create opportunities for financial growth through investment. The internationally-renowned experts at Helio assist businesses from start to finish with the creation and management of their insurance and risk mitigation plan, including actuarial analysis, feasibility studies, captive formation and licensing, risk consulting, and utilizing Helio’s accounting branch to manage internal, managerial, tax and state financial compliance.
