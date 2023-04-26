Health Care is a vital part of everyday life and Walmart is responding by expanding its offerings with Walmart Health in Oklahoma in 2024.
The Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart David Carmoche, says that its purpose it to provide convenient access to affordable, high quality health services for both the insured and uninsured in Oklahoma.
Oklahomans can expect to see new facilities that will be about 5,750 square feet beside Walmart Supercenters that provide primary care choices such as primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services, labs, x-ray and EKG.
The locations will also have specialty services, community health, and telehealth and hearing. The locations will be open 7 days a week Monday through Friday 7:30am to 730pm, Saturdays 9 am to 5pm, on Sundays in person appointments will not be scheduled but will schedule telehealth appointments from 9am to 5pm.
The locations of the Walmart Health facilities was not named.
Carmouche says Walmart wants to offer patients unique and impactful health care experiences through the expansion.
