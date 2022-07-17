The last few years have brought up some of the most extreme swings in our markets and the pursuit of finding employees.
Everywhere you turn, you can’t help but to see Help Wanted and Hiring advertisements.
We were met with the same struggles early 2021 when we needed to fill 14 open positions in our business. Our Managers like many others in the business world, were complaining about the ability to hire and recruit for their departments.
They gave many of the same excuses that you have probably heard or made yourself: “No one wants to work” and “No one will even show up for the interview.”
I took it upon myself early 2021 to try and solve this issue. I studied from numerous experts on the subject such as Jason Dorsey author of 'Zconomy' and Geoffrey Smart author of 'Blink.'
I quickly found that we were doing it wrong. Within 4 weeks we were able to fill all 14 seats using the methods we learned and were able to retain 11 of those new hires still to this day.
We overhauled our processes and focused on what our candidates really were thinking and challenged the status quo against recruiting tactics.
What did we learn?
1) Start treating your candidates like customers. If you have a customer call you and leave a message and you wait two days to contact them, then your competition likely already has won the business. Job seekers are the exact same and will be scooped up or move on to other opportunities if you are sitting on a stack of applicants. We reach out to candidates from Facebook®, Linkedin®, Indeed® and Ziprecruiter® within 4 hours.
We swiftly and with excitement invite them to a conversation about our Discovery(Interview) process. Our response rate increased by triple immediately.
2) Stop Calling your candidates! I know this may sound weird, but many of the candidates you are trying to capture are either at their other job or not answering calls they don’t recognize.
We found by texting the candidates with an optimistic invite for a 10-minute phone screen allows them to chisel out what time works best for them, not us. This allows the candidate to understand who you are and look you up before setting a time as well.
Think about the last time you answered a call from an unknown number wondering if you were getting a call about extended warranty on your car.
Your new employees are doing the same thing.
3) Have a selling mindset. After getting ahold of the candidate you must understand that they do not know who you are or what the job really is. When we find out what they want out of their career goals, we try to tie their wants to how our company can help.
Then we describe in detail what/who we are with a high sense that we are now having to sell our company to the candidate. Then if they are a quality candidate, we schedule them right then for an in-person interview.
4) Confirm, Confirm, Confirm! We text message confirm and give all scheduled interviewee’s their time slots. This gives them open flexibility to reschedule if they wish with ample notice. We currently text message-confirm every interview, their offer letter and start date.
A normal candidate will receive up to 6 confirmations from us depending on the position.
5) Consider working or job shadowing interviews. Our candidates fear making a bad job decision. We care for a candidate’s mindset around making a job decision so much that we invite them to shadow or working interview for our roles.
They get to try it out before deciding. This also gives our existing team a chance to see if they are a good culture fit and can do the job. Our employees get buy-in and feel like they are contributing.
There are many additional steps and actions we take throughout our process to make it an experience that leaves all candidates with a pleasurable experience.
If you would like to know more about our in-depth hiring process, feel free to contact me directly at will@vestafs.com or 405-213-0492. We love helping other business owners learn about new ways to find a retain talent.
