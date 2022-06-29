Guernsey has been named the winner of the Best Cyber Security Provider in 2022 Reader Rankings.
Alongside the company’s Best Cyber Security Provider win, Guernsey also received top rankings in the Best Architectural Firm and Best Engineering Firm categories.
The designations came from The Journal Record, a respected business newspaper in Oklahoma City. Information and background on the awards was provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“Guernsey is dedicated to creating an impact in Oklahoma by providing services to regulated industries and small- to mid-sized organizations for 10 decades,” Guernsey CEO Jared Stigge, JD, said.
“Being named the Best Cyber Security Provider, and receiving top rankings in two other categories, reflects our passion for providing diverse and valuable services to our clients and Oklahoma.”
This spring, Guernsey became the first and only company in Oklahoma, and one of only eight in the nation, authorized to conduct Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Assessments of companies.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/oklahomas-first-and-only-cyber-cmmc-assessment-authorization-goes-to-guernsey/article_cbf931ca-b8ec-11ec-9a3e-3bd2ffa8df55.html)
That program is an anticipated requirement of the Department of Defense (DoD) and was created in response to the frequent cyber attacks. It aids the protection of property, trade and other secretive information.
This authorization allows Guernsey to assist in implementation of CMMC, aid in the development of a System Security Plan, and design control activities generated to create auditable artifacts and more.
The venerable certification comes after Guernsey's cybersecurity practice completed the DCMA DIBCAC's CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Assessment, achieving the status as an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). C3PAOs are organizations authorized by the CMMC Accreditation Body to conduct CMMC assessments on Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC).
Each year, readers of The Journal Record vote for leading businesses and organizations in various categories including cybersecurity, architecture, engineering and more.
The award winners were selected via a nomination and voting process by subscribers and readers. The awards were presented at the Readers Ranking Awards Reception on Thursday, June 23, at the University of Central Oklahoma Boathouse.
The win for Best Cyber Security Provider and finalist rankings for Best Architectural Firm and Best Engineering Firm showcase Guernsey’s primary services (engineering, architecture and consulting) delivered to meet important client needs.
To learn more about Guernsey and its notable services, visit https://guernsey.us/.
About Guernsey: The company Guernsey is described in public relations materials as “a leading provider of design and consulting services. Founded in 1928, Guernsey has developed an impressive base of clients worldwide, including federal, state and local government; military; utilities; tribal; higher education; Fortune 500 companies; and the oil and gas industry sectors. Guernsey is an employee-owned, multi-discipline firm providing innovative answers for complex projects with engineers, architects, planners, consultants, environmental scientists, designers, analysts, accountants and project managers.”
