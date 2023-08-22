Oklahoma City – Guernsey has announced the newest addition to its team, Anne-Marie Funk, FSMPS, CPSM, as Director of Marketing and Business Development.
Anne-Marie has worked in the architecture, engineering and construction (A/E/C) industry for more than 30 years and has cultivated an extensive portfolio of diverse clientele.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anne-Marie to our growing team," said Jared Stigge, CEO of Guernsey.
"Her deep experience and knowledge of the Oklahoma City market is well-matched by her (nationally recognized) expertise in marketing professional services.
I’m personally excited to work alongside her and our marketing team to promote Guernsey’s diversified, client-forward services.”
Funk is a founding member of the Society of Marketing for Professional Services (SMPS) Oklahoma and was inducted as a national SMPS Fellow in 2022.
She has been a volunteer with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City’s Commercial Real Estate Council since she moved to the state in 1994.
“While looking for ways to raise awareness for the power marketing professionals bring to the A/E/C industry, I have expanded my network and, in turn, my knowledge,” said Funk.
“Guernsey's dedication to growth and commitment to delivering top-quality services aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with Guernsey’s innovative marketing team to showcase the value that Guernsey brings to its customers."
As the Marketing and Business Development Director, Funk will oversee the development and execution of Guernsey's marketing strategies to focus on business growth.
Learn more about Guernsey at https://www.guernsey.us/.
Funk's appointment, Guernsey leaders attest, demonstrates "its continued commitment to strengthening its marketing efforts and reinforcing its market presence."
Notes: According to its promotional literature, "Guernsey is a wide-ranging consulting firm with a design-centric focus that fuels our innovative architectural, engineering, economic, management consulting, environmental, transportation, and cybersecurity services. Our services drive value for utilities, industries and government agencies throughout the U.S. and abroad, allowing them to exceed global standards for design and safety. 100% employee-owned and serving communities since 1928 from the heart of Oklahoma. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this story from a press release prepared it for posting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.