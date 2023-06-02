OKLAHOMA (May 24, 2023) – The U.S. Army has long been committed to becoming more environmentally sustainable and reducing its reliance on traditional energy sources. Recently, the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy, and Environment) awarded Guernsey with the ‘Award of Excellence' coin.
Guernsey drove the initiative by conducting studies for Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely, both of which are located in Alaska. The review of facility energy systems delivered recommendations that could produce a cost avoidance of more than three billion dollars over the next 40 years.
If implemented, Guernsey’s recommendations would be a game-changer to ensure secure, resilient mission energy while also saving money and reducing carbon footprints.
“The Award of Excellence acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Guernsey and its team,” stated Ashish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Director of the Energy and Utility Solutions Group at Guernsey. “We are committed to partnering for the long haul and ensuring we are side-by-side with our DoD partners to find solutions that work for each installation and the complex problems unique to any site. Several of the proposed projects will also benefit the local community by optimizing the locally available energy and reduce the rates utility charge to their customers.”
The U.S. Army has been exploring ways to enhance its energy efficiency and resilience for some time, releasing the Army’s Climate Strategy initiative in early 2022. In October of last year, the Army unveiled its Climate Strategy Implementation Plan to respond to threats from climate that affect installation and unit sustainability, mission readiness, and resilience.
The Guernsey studies are in direct support of those initiatives. For more information about Guernsey and its services, please visit www.guernsey.us.
ABOUT GUERNSEY
Guernsey is a wide-ranging consulting firm with a design-centric focus that fuels our innovative architectural, engineering, economic, management consulting, environmental, transportation, and cybersecurity services. Our services drive value for utilities, industries, and government agencies throughout the U.S. and abroad, allowing them to exceed global standards for design and safety. 100% employee-owned and serving communities since 1928 from the heart of Oklahoma. Realize the Guernsey difference at https://www.guernsey.us/.
Photo Cutline:
From Left to Right - Col. Orr (GC at Fort Greely), Col. Surrey (GC at Fort Wainwright), Hon. Ms. Jacobson (Assistant Secretary of the Army), Ashish Agrawal, Guernsey Snr. Vice President & Director of Energy & Utility Solutions Group.
