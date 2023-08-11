Oklahoma City -- On August 16, the monthly forum for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce will explore the new Diversity Supplier Program created by The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City.
The Alliance launched the initiative July 17 and will administer the program through the following business support partners: Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, REI Oklahoma, and Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.
Richard Hall recently wrote about the new program at Velocity, an information website for Oklahoma city.
(https://www.velocityokc.com/blog/development/program-launched-to-support-minority-owned-business-development/?back=super_blog&fbclid=IwAR2H7N1wh4X01fxi_vSuS896n4fd2adnU26wrnwWZwePkKexLhRn63VKUDA )
According to a press release from the city chamber, "The Diversity Supplier Program is designed to help minority entrepreneurs and businesses know about and compete for corporate and government contracts. The initiative is funded by the City of Oklahoma City through its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation."
The event is set for The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City, BancFirst Tower, 100 North Broadway, Floor 34 on Wednesday, August 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Forum will include a panel discussion featuring the following partner representatives:
* Melanie Anthony, senior director of marketing and development, REI Oklahoma.
* David Castillo, president & CEO, Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
* Joseph Laws, program manager, The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City.
* Jabar Shumate, vice president of community convening and social justice, Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.
Notes: The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce describes itself in promotional literature as "the voice of Oklahoma City business and industry for more than a century, taking an active role in helping create a business climate in Oklahoma City that is conducive to its long-term growth and vitality. The Chamber supports its members and the business community through its divisions of Economic Development, Education, Government Relations, Marketing and Communications, and Membership. Visit Oklahoma City is also a division of the Chamber, promoting Oklahoma City as a first-class visitor destination." Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for publication, adding some additional information to a City Chamber press release from Harve Allen, and selecting the photos used.
