Oklahoma City --Kim David announced Friday (July 15) that Governor Kevin Stitt had endorsed her run for Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner.
In endorsing her, Oklahoma’s chief executive said, “Kim David has a strong track record as a conservative leader, working with my administration to lower taxes and reduce barriers for businesses to compete and thrive in Oklahoma.”
Stitt continued, “Oklahomans can count on Kim David to stand up and fight Joe Biden and the radical liberals in D.C. She will make decisions to position our great State as a leader in delivering affordable energy independence and reliability for all Oklahomans."
Stitt sent a message to Republican primary voters through his endorsement, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel by David's campaign:
"Join me in supporting Conservative Republican Kim David for Corporation Commissioner.”
An historic figure in Oklahoma politics, David is known as a dedicated advocate for conservative causes.
A Republican from Porter, Senator David is the first woman since statehood to be named majority leader of the Oklahoma State Senate.
She is also the first woman to chair the Senate Appropriations Committee, and the first Republican woman to serve as majority whip.
Sen. David is well-known for her accumulation of “firsts,” as well as for leadership in developing the criminal justice reform revolving fund, Medicaid modernization, and as an advocate for accountable and effective programs of school choice.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/kim-david-a-woman-of-firsts/article_28cca35b-0979-5496-b68a-eb2c558f1eb9.html)
“I am grateful for Governor Stitt’s endorsement and appreciate his commitment to strong, conservative leadership,” said David.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
