Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt joined United Kingdom Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Oklahoma and the United Kingdom.
The U.K. - Oklahoma pact, signed last week, will “focus on increasing trade through deepening economic development and further recognizes the two as energy leaders and innovators, with a shared focus on reliable and affordable energy,” a press release posted on the governor's website said.
"When I was first elected, I promised I would bring the world to Oklahoma and Oklahoma to the world and that’s exactly what we are doing today," said Governor Stitt after the signing, held last week.
"Specifically, Oklahoma has a long and rich history with the United Kingdom and I look forward to building on our mutually beneficial relationship through this MOU on energy innovation, trade, agriculture, economic development, and more. Both the United Kingdom and Oklahoma share the same vision for providing reliable, affordable energy for our citizens and there is a lot to learn from each other, whether that’s on carbon capture or hydrogen development. I am glad to get this agreement signed and look forward to building our relationship."
The MOU will capitalize on opportunities for both Oklahoma and the UK to grow their economies through increased trade and development cooperation, the gubernatorial staff press release said. “This will in turn strengthen businesses and create jobs for each. The agreement also expands academic and research ties, as well as collaboration in agriculture and food production.”
The United Kingdom's Business and Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said:
"I’m delighted that today the UK and the great state of Oklahoma have taken an important step forward in deepening our commercial and economic ties. My thanks go to Governor Stitt and his team for their work on this agreement.
"Last year, UK companies operating employed over 10,000 Oklahomans, while Oklahoma exported nearly $150m of goods to the UK.Signing this MOU signifies our joint commitment to growing these numbers through addressing barriers, delivering trade missions, and encouraging investment - helping business in the UK and Oklahoma to grow and create jobs.
"With its focus on renewable energy, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), as well as other green technologies, and agriculture this agreement paves the way for a bright future of UK-Oklahoma relations."
Another key aspect of the MOU is the UK and Oklahoma’s shared history as world leaders and pioneers in energy.
The staff press release affirmed, “Oklahoma is a proud oil and gas state, and the Governor’s ‘more of everything’ approach to energy has also uniquely positioned the state to lean into renewable energy, creating opportunities for hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).”
The MOU aims to capitalize on their shared focus of reliable and affordable energy while meeting the world’s growing energy demands.
This MOU makes Oklahoma just the fourth state to enter into an agreement with the U.K.
