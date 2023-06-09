Oklahoma City – Earlier this week Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 200, starting the process to gain program delegation from the EPA for Underground Injection Control (UIC) Class VI carbon sequestration projects in Oklahoma.
"Oklahoma's 'More of Everything' energy approach has allowed us to be a leader and innovator in new and developing energy realms, including this step toward carbon sequestration. EPA program delegation will make Oklahoma more competitive by allowing Class VI applicants to secure their permits right here in in the state, rather than from the Regional EPA office in Dallas," said Governor Stitt.
"With this legislation, Oklahoma agencies will be better suited and better equipped to quickly respond to growing interest in carbon sequestration within the state."
Carbon sequestration delegation is an important component of the state’s efforts to increase “blue” hydrogen production.
This development comes as Oklahoma is joined in a bi-partisan effort to land one of the nation's hydrogen hubs in partnership with Arkansas and Louisiana known as the HALO (Hydrogen in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma) Hub.
"This legislative action sets in motion a review of the Oklahoma Carbon Capture and Geologic Sequestration Act that was adopted in 2009 and requires a report on recommended changes or statutory adjustments that are needed as we move forward in the delegation process," said Ken McQueen, Oklahoma Secretary for Energy and Environment. "We anticipate a robust stakeholder engagement process with the first meeting set for June 14th."
Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa author of the bill in the upper chamber, added, "SB 200 sets the protocol for regulating carbon sequestration into subsurface domains. Working with the Secretary of Energy, Ken McQueen, the Department of Environmental Quality in concert with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission will set guidelines by which sequestration can and should occur.”
State House of Representatives Energy Chair and House bill sponsor Brad Boles, a Marlow Republican, said, "This action will ultimately allow Oklahoma businesses to secure necessary permits directly from Oklahoma agencies without having to go through the federal government."
In a 2022 editorial, The City Sentinel newspaper endorsed a move toward such polices, commenting, "Natural gas (which burns 80% cleaner than oil – and our NatGas is 40 percent cleaner than Russia’s) -- will be the key ingredient for Blue and then Green Hydrogen."
NOTE: Pat McGuigan adapted this story from a press release sent from the office of Governor Stitt, adding reference to the newspaper's 'house editorial' endorsement of blue and green hydrogen policies.
