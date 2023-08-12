Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued Executive Order 2023-21 this week, taking what a gubernatorial press release deemed "in a significant step towards optimizing Oklahoma's workforce delivery system."
The executive order designates the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) to act as the single point of funding and accountability for the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and will now house the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
In the executive order, Governor Stitt wrote, in part: "Oklahoma has the talent, employers, and conditions necessary to be a Top Ten state in workforce development nationally and Oklahomans deserve a coordinated workforce system that enables jobseekers to find careers and employers to hire talent."
"To enhance the efficiency, accountability, and effectiveness of Oklahoma's ongoing workforce development efforts, the executive order empowers the OESC to coordinate the administration of all federal WIOA funds.
The new initiative marks what Stitt's communications staff described as "a decisive stride towards the state's unified workforce approach and embodies the governor's vision of a more streamlined and responsive system."
Stitt has pressed for the shift for some time, and shepherded elements of August 11 executive order through the Workforce Transformation Taskforce.
"There are currently over 1.8 million Oklahomans in the state’s workforce, more than any other time in state history," said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell.
"It is necessary that we provide our workforce with the skills they need to get the high-paying jobs they want. By designating OESC as the focal point for distributing WIOA funding, we will streamline our state workforce development efforts and build a stronger talent pipeline across the state."
Stitt named Pinnell his Cabinet Secretary of Workforce Development in July.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/oklahoma-governor-kevin-stitt-appoints-lt-governor-matt-pinnell-as-secretary-of-workforce-development/article_505f5768-26f7-11ee-afc2-d3f6185114a9.html )
The state's chief executive in June held a ceremonial signing to celebrate Oklahoma's "workforce transformation" over the past several months.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/governor-kevin-stitt-celebrates-oklahoma-s-workforce-transformation-with-ceremonial-signing/article_75e67638-0e33-11ee-982e-d36723b7b3c8.html )
Executive Order 2023-21 can be read in full at this link:
https://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/executive/2080.pdf
"This move gives us the opportunity to line up federal funds with the newly created Oklahoma Workforce Commission so that all our efforts are headed in the same direction," said Chad Warmington, President and CEO of The State Chamber, commenting on the Friday (August 11) issuance of the executive order.
"This is one of many steps that will result in better coordination and alignment of our workforce development systems to make sure that Oklahomans are prepared for the high paying, in-demand jobs that our economy needs."
