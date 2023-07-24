Oklahoma City – State Senator Roland Pederson participated in a ceremonial bill signing at the state Capitol last week.
The Burlington Republican joined Gov. Kevin Stitt and guests in the Blue Room for photos of the ceremonial signing of Senate Bills 682 and 706.
“I appreciate the governor holding this ceremony celebrating these new laws that will benefit many people here in Senate District 19 and throughout the state,” Pederson said.
“We were joined by board members and guests from the Foster Care and Adoptive Association of Oklahoma, representatives from the Micronesian community, the House principal authors of the bills, and other distinguished and honorable guests.”
S.B. 682 and S.B. 706 were actually approved during the regular legislative session and have since taken effect.
Ceremonial signings give lawmakers and proponents of legislation the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.
“One of the measures will help the Micronesian population obtain commercial driver licenses and permits, a crucial step in helping this community obtain jobs, and filling vacant positions at local businesses," the GOP economic development leader said.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/bill-lifting-requirements-to-obtain-non-domiciled-commercial-driver-licenses-or-learner-permits-signed-into/article_ff0c3012-e92e-11ed-8bf4-7f10927aab37.html )
Pederson continued, "The second measure relates to scheduling parental rights hearings, which will in turn move the cases through the process more efficiently and help children in out-of-home placements establish permanency."
Applauding the work of legislative colleagues who made a difference in advancing his proposals, as well as community leaders who came to the State Capitol for the July 18 Blue Room ceremony, Pederson commented, in a statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, "I appreciate all those who joined us to recognize these pieces of legislation.”
Pederson played a leading role in this spring's visit of a delegation from the government of Taiwan, the island democratic Republic officially known as the Republic of China (ROC).
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/oklahoma-senate-adopts-resolution-encouraging-taiwan-partnership-during-visit-from-taipei-economic-and-cultural-officials/article_657ae7a6-da40-11ed-b23d-272a2171262d.html )
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, building it based on a press release from the state Senate communications office. Pat chose the photographs illustrating the story from online sources, and added background on Senator Pederson’s work.
