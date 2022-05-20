Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) this month opened the only virtual reality training center of its kind in the state. It will offer new classes and training programs that utilize VR equipment to teach both forklift training and job interviewing skills.
The Forklift Certification Training Program uses virtual reality to equip students with the skills necessary to become a certified standup counterbalance forklift driver. The training software allows students to practice these skills in real-time and provide a safer transition into the workplace where forklift drivers are needed.
“We are extremely excited to be bringing these programs to the Central Oklahoma community,” Goodwill Vice President of Workforce Development Lisa Dillon said.
“We really believe that programs like this training center will help those trying to get back on their feet.”
The training center will also offer virtual reality interviews to help justice-involved individuals navigate questions that may be asked during a job interview. Participants can practice mock interviews and receive career counseling through a 3D-immersive experience using Oculus headsets.
“Programs like these really allow us to stay up to date with the needs of those we serve,” Goodwill’s Director of Training and Employment Services Amara Lett said.
“We always want to be sure that we are helping people in our community overcome challenges and stay competitive in the modern job market, and we really believe that this training center is going to help us do that.”
The Forklift Certification Training Program is funded in part through a competitive $100,000 United Way Grant, while the immersive-interview experience is paid for with a $20,000 grant from Goodwill International. (https://www.unitedwayokc.org/partnerships/wayfindergrant/)
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is one of only six Goodwill organizations internationally to receive this grant.
To learn more about Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma’s virtual reality training programs, visit: https://bit.ly/3xQWyiR.
About Goodwill Industries of Oklahoma: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a locally operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill’s thrift stores fund job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs in central Oklahoma. To learn more about central Oklahoma Goodwill’s programs and services, visit okgoodwill.org.
