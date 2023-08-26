This Week: The national average for a gallon of gas dropped four cents since last week, despite growing gas demand. However, the price of oil has declined several dollars per barrel and is holding steady below $80, contributing to lower pump prices.
As Labor Day (September 3) approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead.
In Oklahoma, the gas at-the-pump average was $3.54 on Friday -- down seven cents in the last week and two cents higher than one year ago.
That national average of $3.82 is 19 cents more than a month ago but five cents less than a year ago.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.27 to settle at $79.98. Oil prices have declined amid market concerns that an economic slowdown in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, could push global oil demand down, which could also lead to lower prices.
The price of oil has declined despite the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased from 439.7 to 433.5 million bbl last week.
This Weekend: “Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Rylie Mansuetti, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.
“Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”
AAA resources to help motorists save on fuel
Fuel Price Finder (http://www.AAA.com/fuelfinder) locates the lowest fuel price in your area.
AAA Gas Cost Calculator (http://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/) helps budget travel expenses.
TripTik Mobile (http://www.aaa.com/mobile) plots fuel prices along your travel route.
AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to more than 63 million members nationwide and more than 400,000 members in Oklahoma. According to the group’s promotional literature, “AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, membership corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can map a route, find local gas prices and electric vehicle charging stations, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information on joining or renewing a Membership, visit www.AAA.com.”
Editor's Note: The City Sentinel frequently carries the weekly auto gas price report circulated by the Oklahoma chapter of the American Automobile Association (AAA). No compensation is received for posting this story. It is used because editors have found it an accurate, timely and useful summary of the price picture nationwide. Pat McGuigan of the Sentinel group prepared this story for posting, made minor word changes and selected the illustrations that accompany the story.
