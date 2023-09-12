The fourth annual Give Sight Day is September 30th at participating Optometric physicians across Oklahoma.
Most of the participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, September 30th, some locations participate in the days preceding or following that date. While some clinics require appointments, and others are first come first served.
Relevant details can be found at https://oklahoma.aoa.org/events/giving-sight-day/patient-center.
Thousands of Oklahomans have diagnosed vision problems that severely impact the quality of life and Giving Sight Day is the chance to give the gift of healthy sight to our neighbors regardless of their economic circumstances.
In years past the day has given over $50,000 in complimentary exams and frames.
Follow the links to related stories:
Dental And Vision Plans Give Small Businesses A Big Advantage | Health & Wellness | city-sentinel.com
It’s not too late to prioritize your eye health | Senior Living | city-sentinel.com
Six Ways a Simple Eye Exam Could Save Your Life | Community Cares | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.