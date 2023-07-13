BREAKING: The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) confirmed, in a recent email to The City Sentinel newspaper, that the application deadline to receive a portion of a major $70,000 relief grant has been extended through Tuesday, August 1.
The Norman Board of REALTORS® received the relief grants to aid victims of recent tornadoes that impacted Norman homeowners in February, in a gift from the REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF).
The resources came in the wake of February (and subsequent) storms in Norman and areas east of Oklahoma City.
This spring, The City Sentinel reported the gratitude of the Norman Board President Teresa Ballenger, who said, "Many people, not just our clients, were impacted by these devastating tornadoes, and this relief fund will provide much-needed assistance as they work to rebuild their homes and their lives."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/norman-board-of-realtors-receives-tornado-relief-grant-70-000-to-be-allocated-to-aid/article_5610334c-e932-11ed-b7fa-eff294b93392.html )
The grant is just of the more than $1.6 million in total disaster relief aid that was made available to REALTOR® associations in Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas and Oklahoma after the February devastation.
The money is intended to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue.
For this particular event, homeowners affected by the February 26 tornadoes should call the Norman Board of REALTORS® at (405) 364-8724 to apply for assistance or learn more.
Since 2001, RRF has disbursed more than $38 million in aid to more than 19,000 families in 42 states and territories. The National Association of REALTORS® collaborates with state and local REALTOR® associations to cover all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.
To learn more about the REALTORS® Relief Foundation, please visit www.nar.realtor/rrf.
