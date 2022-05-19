FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Michael Barr, President Joe Biden’s pick to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator, pledged Thursday, May 19, 2022 to help reduce high inflation and provide “clear rules” to govern financial innovation. “