In an unfortunate turn of events for food and drink connoisseurs of Oklahoma City, VZD's Restaurant & Bar, a well-loved establishment, will be shutting its doors later this year.
The establishment broke the news last Friday, revealing its 4200 N. Western location would conclude operations in September. A much-loved hub for locals, the news of its closure has left many patrons disappointed.
The decision to cease operations at the location stems from the building owners' desire to explore different opportunities for the property. As the next chapter for the venue remains undisclosed, the restaurant management has managed to secure an extension of their lease through to the end of the summer.
It has been confirmed that VZD's will officially close after the first weekend in September, marking the end of an era for the cherished restaurant and bar.
In a poignant message on Facebook, VZD's acknowledged the unavoidable reality, "Everything that has a beginning also has an end." Despite the impending closure, the post shared a sense of optimism, indicating that they are working on potential future steps. Any further progress will be shared with their patrons, they confirmed.
VZD's expressed sincere gratitude towards its supportive customers, stating, "To those that have continued to believe in us and support us, you know who you are, we love you and we thank you from the very bottom of our hearts."
The closure signifies a significant change for Oklahoma City's culinary landscape and serves as a reminder of the challenges businesses continue to face in these uncertain times.
