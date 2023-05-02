Oklahoma City (May 2, 2023) – Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) received another perfect score on its reaccreditation application from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS), said chief public affairs officer Adam Paluka.
The three-year CAAS reaccreditation cements EMSA’s position as one of the nation’s leading pre-hospital healthcare organizations.
CAAS conducted a comprehensive on-site review of EMSA facilities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, he said.
“This accreditation validates EMSA’s vital processes and provides an added level of assurance for the community that they have the right people on the job,” said Johna Easley, President and CEO of EMSA. “The commitment of our 600 plus team members is the driving force behind the organization's success."
EMSA was evaluated on more than 100 areas including agency management, financial management, budgeting and strategic planning, mutual aid and disaster coordination, credentialing and training, clinical standards, safety, and community education.
CAAS standards prioritize high-quality patient care, including ambulance service total operations and relationships with other agencies, the public, and medical community.
To learn more, visit emsaonline.com.
About EMSA (Emergency Medical Services Authority)
EMSA (Emergency Medical Services Authority) is Oklahoma’s largest provider of pre-hospital emergency medical care. Established in 1977, the Authority currently serves more than 1.1 million Oklahomans’ pre‐hospital needs.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report.
