A new overlay ordinance proposed by the City of Edmond to allow more multi-family homes to be built in three neighborhoods will go out for public comment on September 19th.
The plan will would allow homeowners to build more duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes in Chitwood Area West, Rossmore Area North and Highland Park area east.
Esmond's Planning Director Randy Entz commented that they are already seeing development in those areas, so they decided to create an ordinance to make sure that regulations are applied more equitably.
The landscape in those areas began to change in recent years with more multi-family development and the ordinance is a response to those changes. The result would be making more units available to students and professionals who want to live downtown.
There will be a public hearing before the Edmond Planning Commission September 19th at 5:30 p.m. and October 9th at 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers at 20 South Littler in Edmond.
Follow links to related stories:
‘Moving Feedback’ survey finds Oklahoma’s Edmond and Nichols Hills among the nation’s ‘most envied’ lifestyles in ‘suburbs’
Oklahoma REALTORS® Applaud Legislators and Governor Stitt for Passage of House Bill 2288 -- | Business & Energy | city-sentinel.com| News | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.