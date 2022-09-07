Nashville, Tennessee via Newswire.com -- Women continue to face an uphill battle regarding professional success, especially given the growing prevalence of age discrimination in the workplace. According to a 2022 survey by AARP, nearly two out of three women aged 50 and up say they experience discrimination regularly.
E Woman, a social networking platform for women, offers a space for women professionals to connect and support each other against ageism in the workplace.
Amy Karaman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E Woman, believes rather than seeing age as a liability, companies need to shift their perspective and see it as an asset. "Companies should take advantage of older employees' experience and knowledge to combat age bias," she said.
"Given the right support and conditions, they can thrive while providing mentorship and wisdom to their younger counterparts. We hope to build that same community culture, collaboration and cooperation among women here at E Woman."
The information cited in this story was included in a press release from Newswire.com. The release was sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper, which adapted the release for online distribution. Newswire is a press release distribution platform that regularly works with news organizations around the world.
Karaman offers some sage advice on how women can take care of their inner and outer beauty as time goes on: (a) focus on mental health and (b) find a community or support system. Karaman says these two things were pivotal to her well-being; for over a decade, Karaman worked in the beauty industry and befriended many women older than herself who had their own knowledge to pass on.
The most valuable piece of advice she received: that it's about doing the little things to preserve one's own mental health.
Olivia Haley, the 2008 winner of Miss Senior America and E Woman user, is one of the many women who have shared their personal stories on the platform. Haley says that winning the pageant in 2008 reinforced the idea that it's never too late to discover new talents. "I tell senior women there is no one like them, and their lives are worth celebrating," she said.
"Seniors are the foundation of America, and it is upon our experience and resources that the younger generation can build a better society." At 60, Haley earned her real estate license and is a successful real estate agent to this day.
Karaman created the E Woman app to serve as an online women's support group and give women a safe place to share and connect with others who may be going through similar experiences. It also provides forums for different events and stages in a woman's life. Included are support groups for single and working moms, women challenged with finding a better work-life balance, and those coping with loss.
Each group on the app offers women the opportunity to anonymously share their struggles, offer advice and connect with those with similar life experiences.
To read the original press release, go here:
https://www.newswire.com/news/e-woman-helps-women-professionals-support-each-other-against-ageism-in-21805668
E Woman is now available on www.ewoman.world and is offered in several languages. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space.
To learn more, visit www.ewoman.world.
About E Woman: E Woman is a social media platform dedicated to every woman who feels alone. Founded by Amy Shakhlo Karaman, an immigrant who escaped an arranged marriage in Uzbekistan and came to America to build her life from the ground up, this online community allows women around the world to discuss similar struggles. E Woman is now available on www.ewoman.world and offers every language. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space.
Attachments area
E Woman Helps Women Professionals Support Each Other Against Workplace ‘Ageism’
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- China's export growth sinks in August, imports shrink
- UK leader Truss vows energy relief, rules out windfall tax
- Oklahoma Prep Football Poll
- UN: Tribal clashes in Sudan kill 380 in Jan.-Aug. period
- Stock indexes push higher on Wall Street in morning trading
- Stock indexes push higher on Wall Street in morning trading
- E Woman Helps Women Professionals Support Each Other Against Workplace ‘Ageism’
- OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Calls Out Biden for Trying to Finish the Wall Under the Radar after Billions in Waste
- Oklahoma Voters Send Education Message
- Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry in Oklahoma and across the United States
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Denials Could Cost State More in Long Run – An Analysis
- City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10
- Paul Pelosi’s ‘five day’ sentence for DUI – a review of news reporting, one critique, Nancy in the News – and not in the news
- Edmond’s Emily Busey named 2022 National History Teacher of the Year finalist
- OU School of Dance to host second Five Moons Dance Festival
- Oklahoma City government needs feedback on proposed zoning codes
- ‘Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection’ to open September 3 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.