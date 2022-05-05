Los Altos, California (via Newswire) - April brought yet another acceleration in asking rent, according to Dwellsy's analysis of 533,000 available rentals. Here are the highlights:
* $1,920/mo.: Median asking rent in April across the country
* 3.8%: One-month growth in rent vs. $1,850/mo. in March 2022
* 23.9%: One-year growth in rent vs. $1,550/mo. in April 2021
* 35.1%: Median rent as a share of pre-tax median income
"Two findings particularly jumped out in our analysis this month," said Jonas Bordo, CEO and co-founder of Dwellsy.
"First, the dramatic shift in the premium that renters pay to live in single-family rentals. In January 2021, that premium was 2.9%, and now it's 38.1%.
"The second is the increase in the number of cities where renters face extreme hardship as they attempt to afford rent. As recently as August of 2021, we saw nearly 20% of cities where that was the case — 43 of 237. This past month it was up to 40% of cities — 95 of 237. An unprecedented affordability challenge for so many.”
The information cited was included in a press release from Newswire.com. The release was sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations. Newswire is a press release distribution platform that regularly works with news organizations around the world.
Key trends identified in Dwellsy's data release:
As 2022 has progressed, Dwellsy has been observing three trends in rentals, which continued in April:
Trend #1: Renters continue to show a strong preference for single-family homes. As the supply for those types of rentals declines, their corresponding rent prices rise significantly. Single-family rentals alone saw 36% in rent increases over the past year (vs. 5.3% for apartments).
Trend #2: Rental affordability challenges continue to worsen. Large cities like New York City and Miami typically struggle with affordability (and it's gotten worse in those cities), but smaller, less expensive cities like Kansas City, Brownsville, Texas, and Ithaca, New York, have also crossed into dangerous territory.
Trend #3: Premium rental markets like NYC and San Francisco are seeing extraordinarily high rent prices, causing a shift towards markets where renters can get more value. This puts more pressure on high-profile, secondary cities like Austin and Boulder, while lower-profile, small cities continue to be attractive options for economically conscious renters.
The ten most expensive cities for median rent in the new report were Boston ($3,022 monthly), New York ($2,950), San Jose ($2,810), San Francisco ($2,800), Miami ($2,700), Los Angeles ($2,688), San Diego ($2,600), Riverside ($2,495), Austin ($2,425) and Tampa ($2,390). Each of these cities had monthly rental rates much higher than the national media rate of $1,920).
Highlighting Some Oklahoma Data from Dwellsy:
In terms of monthly cost, Oklahoma City ranked number 238 of the 440 markets featured. At $1,099 a month the city was affordable in comparison to most markets. However, The monthly price rose 22 percent over the past year, slightly higher than the national increase.
Tulsa was number 293 of the markets studied. At $982 a month, Oklahoma's second-largest city remains comparatively affordable. However, that price represents a 20.5 percent increase in the past year.
Lawton was number 401 in cost of the markets featured, at $750 a month. That was a 20 percent hike, according to the Dwellsy analysis.
The original press release (without the breakdown for Oklahoma cities) can be studied here: https://www.newswire.com/news/dwellsy-data-shows-rent-increases-accelerating-rent-up-24-nationally-21701579
About Dwellsy: Dwellsy is the marketplace that renters want and deserve, a comprehensive residential home rentals marketplace based on the radical concept that true, organic search in a free eco-system creates more value than the pay-to-play model embraced by all of the current rental listing services. Dwellsy has more than 12 million residential rental home listings, more than any legacy classifieds site — as well as the most diverse set of listings — including single-family rentals, condos, townhouses, and apartments at all price points.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan, editorial director for The Oklahoma City Sentinel, contributed to this report.
Dwellsy Data Finds Rent Up 24% Nationally From April 2021 to April 2022
Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
